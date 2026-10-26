'This is our Howrah Station': Indian parents' hilarious comparisons of British landmarks goes viral

A trip to the United Kingdom can mean exploring historic railway stations, scenic countryside and sprawling parks. But for one Indian family, the experience has taken a humorous turn, with familiar sights back home becoming the highlight of their overseas holiday.

A travel reel posted by Rwitoban Deb captures his parents visiting different locations across the UK, only to compare them with well-known places in India. The video, which carries the caption "Showing my parents UK but they keep seeing India", has a relatable premise for anyone who has travelled with parents who find reminders of home in unexpected places.

From London's St Pancras to Howrah Station

The reel opens with an older man wearing glasses and a blue jacket standing outside St Pancras International in London. Gesturing towards the grand red-brick building, he compares it to Howrah Station in India. "Arre... this is our Howrah Station!" he says, turning the sightseeing moment into a familiar home-country comparison.

The scene sets the tone for the rest of the video, as the family continues exploring the UK while drawing parallels with places they know from India.

UK's green landscapes remind her of Gulmarg

In another scene, an older woman looks out over the rolling green landscape at Devil's Dyke in Brighton. Rather than treating it as an unfamiliar British countryside view, she compares it to Gulmarg in Kashmir. "Ato Kashmir'er Gulmarg!" she says, meaning, "This is Kashmir's Gulmarg!"

The comparison adds another humorous moment to the reel, with the landscape bringing to mind a familiar Indian destination.

Edinburgh's park brings back memories of Maidan

The video then moves to The Meadows in Edinburgh, where the woman walks through a grassy park lined with large trees, with historic buildings visible in the background. She compares the setting to Kolkata's Maidan, continuing the family's habit of finding Indian connections in British surroundings.

Rather than simply documenting tourist attractions, the reel focuses on how the parents interpret what they see through their own experiences and memories of home.

A travel reel built around familiar comparisons

What makes the video relatable is its simple premise. The parents are visiting a different country, but the places they encounter repeatedly remind them of locations in India. From a railway station in London to the countryside near Brighton and a park in Edinburgh, each stop becomes an opportunity to draw a familiar comparison.

The reel offers a light-hearted take on family travel, showing how exploring somewhere new can also bring familiar places to mind. For the parents in Rwitoban Deb's video, the UK may be the destination, but India seems to be the reference point at every turn.

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