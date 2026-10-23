Sanjiv Goenka identifies man in viral Bengali family's rickshaw video, calls it 'heartening'

A Bengali family's singalong during a rickshaw ride in Kolkata has found a wider audience online, with industrialist Sanjiv Goenka now sharing the video and identifying the man at its centre as Abhishek Mukherjee, an employee of CESC Limited. The clip shows Mukherjee and his family enjoying a simple moment together during Pujo.

Goenka, chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, praised the family for capturing the festive spirit so naturally. His post has brought fresh attention to the video, which struck a chord with viewers for its unplanned glimpse of family life and the joy of celebrating together.

Sanjiv Goenka shares viral video, praises family

Sharing the clip on X, Goenka wrote, "Some moments have a way of bringing a smile to everyone's face."

He added, "It is heartening to see RPSGian Abhishek Mukherjee from @CESCLimited and his family capturing the joy of Pujo so naturally and winning hearts along the way."

The post identified Mukherjee as an employee of CESC Limited, the flagship company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. CESC has supplied electricity to Kolkata and Howrah since 1899.

What the viral rickshaw video shows

The video captures a Bengali family enjoying a rickshaw ride amid the festive atmosphere of Pujo. Mukherjee, his wife and their young son appear relaxed as they travel through the city, with singing adding to the cheerful mood.

Rather than showing an elaborate celebration, the clip offers a glimpse of an ordinary family outing. That simplicity appears to be a major part of its appeal, with viewers responding to the family's shared enjoyment of the moment.

Why the family's Pujo moment struck a chord

Durga Puja is a time when Kolkata comes alive with celebrations, decorated streets and crowds visiting pandals. Against that backdrop, the family's singalong offered a quieter picture of the festivities, centred on time spent together rather than grand arrangements.

Goenka's post has given the video another wave of attention, turning a family's candid moment into a wider social media talking point. His message focused on the happiness the clip conveyed and the way a small, everyday experience could bring a smile to others.

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