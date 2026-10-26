'Socha nahi tha...': Delivery worker breaks down in tears after Anant Ambani's surprise scooter gift

A Mumbai Blinkit delivery worker was left emotional after receiving a surprise gift of a new scooter from Anant Ambani. Sujit, who had been delivering orders on a bicycle, broke down in tears after the two-wheeler was presented to him through philanthropist and influencer Hussain Mansuri. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media, with users praising the gesture and expressing hope that it will make the delivery worker's daily commute easier.

The video, shared on X by the handle @PinkiPragya, shows Mansuri approaching Sujit while he is out delivering orders on his bicycle. The interaction soon turns into a surprise that the delivery worker appears to have found difficult to believe.

How the surprise unfolded

In the video, Mansuri stops Sujit and asks him his name and why he has not bought a bike. Sujit explains that rising costs and limited earnings make it difficult for him to afford one. "Sir, how can I buy a bike with so little? Everything is so expensive," he tells Mansuri.

Mansuri then asks him to complete his delivery and return, promising him a surprise. When Sujit comes back, Mansuri blindfolds him and leads him towards a scooter covered with a red cloth. As the cloth is removed, Mansuri tells him, "It's a small gift from Anant Ambani ji." The sight of the new scooter leaves Sujit overwhelmed. He hugs Mansuri and begins crying, repeatedly thanking him for the gift. The emotional reaction has become the central moment of the viral video, with viewers responding to the delivery worker's happiness.

Social media reacts to the gesture

The video has drawn comments from people who praised the gesture and said that even a small act of support can make a meaningful difference to someone working hard to earn a living. One user wrote that the gesture could encourage others to support people around them, adding that even helping a delivery worker with a small tip could make a difference.

Another user said that the delivery worker now had a bike and thanked Ambani for the gift. A third comment simply read, "Kindness still exists." The reactions reflect how the moment has resonated with viewers, many of whom focused on the practical impact of the gift rather than its monetary value.

Why the scooter matters

Sujit had been using a bicycle to deliver orders, and the cost of buying a motorised two-wheeler had reportedly remained beyond his reach. Receiving a scooter could make travelling between deliveries easier, although the video does not provide details about how his work arrangements will change. Delivery partners often have to spend long hours travelling between locations. For someone who has been relying on a bicycle, a scooter may offer a more convenient way to get around while completing orders.

The viral moment has also drawn attention to the everyday challenges faced by delivery workers and the difference that practical support can make. For Sujit, the surprise was not simply about receiving a vehicle. It was an unexpected gesture that left him visibly emotional and gave social media users a moment to celebrate.

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