Delhi pollution: SC against full firecracker ban, wants Virat Kohli-like celebrities to spread awareness.

New Delhi:

During a Supreme Court hearing regarding the rising pollution in the national capital, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Delhi government, on Thursday stated that the government is fully prepared to combat pollution. She emphasised that, compared to previous instances, the government is now much better prepared to address the issue. Aishwarya Bhati informed the Supreme Court that vehicles entering the capital from outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards will not be permitted to enter. Furthermore, to reduce traffic congestion, the working hours for government offices have been staggered.

Anti-smog guns installed near construction sites: Delhi govt

She noted that anti-smog guns have been installed near construction sites. Additionally, measures such as an annual pollution control plan, a dedicated control centre, and the 'Vayu Rakshak' (Air Protector) initiative have been implemented to monitor and mitigate pollution. The Delhi government stated that a total of 608 anti-smog guns have been deployed across the capital.

Suggestion to enlist the help of prominent figures like Virat Kohli. During the proceedings, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government why the assistance of celebrities is not being sought to raise public awareness about pollution. The court specifically suggested launching awareness campaigns featuring popular figures, such as cricketer Virat Kohli. The court observed that the involvement of well-known personalities could help increase awareness about pollution and motivate the public to take action against this problem.

SC not in favour of complete ban on firecrackers

The hearing also took place in the Supreme Court regarding rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR and the issue of a ban on firecrackers. The Supreme Court stated that it is not in favour of a complete ban on firecrackers, clarifying that its intention is not to hurt the sentiments of the public. At the same time, the court emphasised the need for the strict implementation of existing regulations to curb pollution caused by firecrackers.

The Supreme Court noted that the festival of Diwali fosters a positive atmosphere. It is, therefore, essential to ensure that regulations are followed during the festival while keeping pollution under control. The Court directed authorities to exercise heightened vigilance during the two days surrounding Diwali.

Involve prominent figures like Virat Kohli to raise pollution awareness: SC

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government why the assistance of well-known personalities—such as Virat Kohli—is not being sought to raise awareness about pollution. The Court observed that it is not practically possible to alter the mindset and behavior of every individual overnight; changing people's habits takes time. Consequently, alongside awareness campaigns, the strict enforcement of regulations remains necessary.

The Court underscored the importance of addressing the pollution crisis, particularly in light of its impact on children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Delhi govt outlines action plan to tackle pollution

Representing the Delhi government, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the Court that the government has intensified its preparations to manage the pollution-prone season. She stated that vehicles entering Delhi from outside the capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be denied entry.

She further mentioned that the working hours for government offices have been adjusted to help reduce traffic congestion. Anti-smog guns have been installed near construction sites. According to the government, 608 such units have been deployed across Delhi. Additionally, an annual pollution control plan and a control center are currently in operation.

SC stresses on compliance with regulations

During a Supreme Court hearing, it was noted that merely imposing restrictions is insufficient to tackle pollution. Alongside raising public awareness, it is essential for authorities to ensure strict compliance with regulations. The Court emphasized the need for heightened vigilance during the Diwali period and the effective implementation of measures aimed at reducing pollution.

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