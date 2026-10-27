Rs 4 crore hidden inside a pickup van's secret chamber, Durg police uncover cash during search

Durg:

Police in Chhattisgarh's Durg district have seized around Rs 4 crore in cash from a Bolero pickup van in Khursipar. Two people, including the driver, have been detained in connection with the recovery. The cash was allegedly concealed in a specially constructed secret compartment in the modified rear section of the vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the source and ownership of the money and the purpose for which it was being transported. The vehicle was travelling from Raipur towards Nagpur when it was stopped for inspection near Dabrpara.

Police recover Rs 4 crore during vehicle check

According to the information provided, Khursipar police were checking suspicious vehicles near Dabrpara when they stopped a Bolero pickup bearing registration number CG 04 QU 5996. The vehicle was travelling from Raipur towards Nagpur. During the inspection, which took place at around 11 pm, police noticed something suspicious about the construction of the vehicle's rear section. They then conducted a more detailed search, which led to the discovery of a large amount of cash concealed inside the vehicle.

Cash hidden in specially modified compartment

The police found a secret compartment built into the modified rear section of the pickup van. The area had been altered and enclosed, allowing the cash to be concealed from view.

When officers opened the compartment and examined its contents, they found cash amounting to approximately Rs 4 crore. The recovery is now a key part of the investigation into how the money was transported and who it belongs to.

Two people detained after cash seizure

Police have detained the driver, identified as Bhaveshbhai Dabi, and another person, Vishnudev Dubey. Both are being questioned as investigators seek to establish where the money came from and why it was being taken to Nagpur.

The authorities are also examining the circumstances surrounding the transportation of such a large amount of cash. The Income Tax Department is being informed about the recovery for further examination of the money's source.

Police probe suspected hawala connection

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the cash was being transported from Raipur to Nagpur for hawala-related transactions. However, this remains a suspicion at this stage, and the source and intended use of the money have yet to be established.

Further investigation is underway to determine the ownership of the cash and whether any laws were violated in its transportation.

Report: Sikandar Khan

Also read:

'This is our Howrah Station': Indian parents' hilarious comparisons of British landmarks goes viral