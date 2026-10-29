Karnataka hikes Nandini milk prices by Rs 8 per litre, new rates to kick in on November 1

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to increase milk prices by Rs 8 per litre from November 1, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced after the Cabinet meeting. Of the total hike, Rs 7 per litre will go to milk-producing farmers, while the remaining Re 1 will be allocated to milk cooperatives.

Gowda said the decision was taken in response to demands from farmers and dairy cooperatives, who had called for an increase amid the financial difficulties faced by milk producers. He added that the Cabinet had discussed the issue on two or three occasions before unanimously approving the revision.

Why has Karnataka increased milk prices?

Explaining the decision, Gowda said members of all parties in the Legislative Council had sought measures to support farmers. Milk producers had also staged protests demanding a price increase, while dairy cooperatives pressed the government to revise the rates. "Given the crisis faced by farmers, members of all parties in the Legislative Council had called for measures to support them. Milk producers themselves had taken to the streets in protest, and the cooperatives had also pressed for an increase," the minister said.

He added that representatives of the farmers' cooperatives had met the chief minister, the minister concerned with animal husbandry and the cooperation minister during the protests. They had demanded an increase of at least Rs 10 per litre. However, the Cabinet decided on a hike of Rs 8 per litre after discussions chaired by the chief minister.

"Although farmers demanded an increase of Rs 10 per litre, it was felt that so much increase cannot be done. After discussions in the Cabinet today, under the chairmanship of the chief minister, we decided on an increase of Rs 8 per litre, of which Rs 7 will go to the farmers and Re 1 to the milk cooperatives," Gowda said.

How much will milk farmers receive after the hike?

According to Gowda, milk farmers in Karnataka currently receive around Rs 35 per litre, apart from the state government's incentive of Rs 5 per litre. With the revised rates, the price paid to farmers will increase from Rs 35 to Rs 42 per litre. The existing government incentive of Rs 5 per litre will continue. This means milk producers will receive a total of Rs 47 per litre, including the government incentive, after the revision. The minister said the decision would benefit lakhs of farming families across Karnataka.

When will the new milk prices come into effect?

The Rs 8 per litre price increase will take effect from November 1. Of the increase, Rs 7 will be paid to farmers and Re 1 will go to the cooperatives.

The government has described the move as a response to demands from milk producers and cooperatives. While farmers had sought a Rs 10 per litre increase, the Cabinet settled on Rs 8 following deliberations.

(With inputs from PTI)

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