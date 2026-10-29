Mumbai Indians part ways with Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey, and Carl Hopkinson ahead of IPL 2027

In a major development, five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Mumbai Indians recently came forward and announced that the franchise will be parting ways with Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson, and the trio will be moving on from their respective roles in the men’s team coaching setup.

It is worth noting that Malinga, Mhambrey, and Hopkinson had been associated with Mumbai Indians for several years. Malinga had been one of the most iconic figures in Mumbai Indians, playing for them for several years and joining them as their bowling coach after retirement from cricket.

As for Paras Mhambrey, he had been associated with the franchise from 2010 to 2017 and subsequently returned in 2024. Across his two spells, Mhambrey brought a plethora of experience and a deep understanding of Mumbai Indians’ culture.

As for Carl Jopkinson, he joined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 season. He brought valuable experience to the franchise after his time with the England national team. Announcing their departure, Mumbai Indians released a statement, expressing their gratitude towards the three members of their coaching staff.

“Mumbai Indians extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lasith, Paras and Carl for their contributions to the team and the wider MI family. Their commitment, the relationships they have built and the memories they have helped create will always be part of our journey. We wish each of them the very best in their future endeavours,” Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Mumbai Indians aim to improve in IPL 2027

It is interesting to note that five-time champions, Mumbai Indians have struggled in the last few seasons. They last won an IPL title back in 2020, and since then, they have failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition on multiple occasions.

In the IPL 2026, Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the knockouts, as they finished in ninth place in the standings with four wins and 10 losses in the 14 matches that they played, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the IPL 2027 and if they are able to improve ahead of the new season of the tournament.

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