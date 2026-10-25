Kerala's 85-year-old teacher is winning hearts by teaching children with just sand and a stick | WATCH

In an age of smart classrooms, digital boards and expensive educational gadgets, an 85-year-old woman from Kerala is winning hearts online with a teaching method that relies on little more than sand and a small stick. Affectionately known as Ashaatti Ammumma or Indira Amma, she has been teaching children for around 10 years, using a traditional method that has caught the attention of social media users.

The elderly woman lives in Alappuzha district of Kerala and follows a teaching style associated with the state's traditional 'Aashan Kalari' system. A video showing her teaching young children in a simple, open veranda has struck a chord with viewers, many of whom have praised her patience and the simplicity of her approach.

Video of Kerala's elderly teacher goes viral

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @mom_of_safaachiiii. It shows Ashaatti Ammumma arriving with a bucket of sand and spreading it out on the floor in front of children seated on a mat. She then uses a small wooden stick to level the sand, creating a smooth surface on which the children can practise writing. Dressed in a traditional white saree, she sits in front of the young learners and demonstrates how to form letters using the stick.

She writes English and Malayalam letters, including their cursive forms, while the children watch closely. They then use their fingers to trace the same letters in the sand. There are no notebooks, pens or blackboards in sight. Instead, the children learn by watching, practising and repeating what their teacher demonstrates. The video has drawn an enthusiastic response online. Several users have praised the idea as a reminder that teaching does not always require expensive resources. One commenter reportedly described the setting as the "world's cutest classroom", while another admired the woman's appearance and grace in old age.

How the sand-based teaching method works

The approach makes learning interactive by allowing children to practise letters directly on the sand. They can erase their attempts and start again, making repeated practice easier without needing fresh sheets of paper. The method also gives children a chance to learn through observation and hands-on activity. As the teacher demonstrates each letter, the children follow her movements and recreate the shapes themselves.

According to the information shared alongside the video, Ashaatti Ammumma teaches children letters, numbers and mathematics using simple materials. The lessons include Malayalam, Hindi and English. Her patient manner and the informal setting have also struck a chord with viewers. The scene has reminded many people of learning at home with a grandparent, where lessons unfold through close attention, repetition and encouragement.

A reminder that learning can be simple

Many social media users have praised the teacher for continuing to share her knowledge at an advanced age. Her approach stands out at a time when conversations about education often focus on technology, digital tools and the cost of learning resources. The video has prompted viewers to reflect on how everyday materials can be used to make lessons engaging. Sand, which is readily available, becomes a writing surface that children can use repeatedly, while a small stick serves as a simple teaching tool.

For many viewers, the appeal lies not only in the technique but also in the dedication behind it. Ashaatti Ammumma's lessons offer a glimpse of a traditional teaching practice in which children learn by watching, trying and practising alongside their teacher. Her viral video has brought renewed attention to the role of experienced educators and the value of simple, hands-on learning. The response also shows how an everyday classroom moment can resonate with people far beyond the place where it takes place.

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