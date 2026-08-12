Man builds Taj Mahal-inspired 4-bedroom home for wife in Madhya Pradesh, house tour goes viral

New Delhi:

While the Taj Mahal has been considered one of the greatest love symbols in the world for a very long time, there is now a small-scale Taj Mahal replica that has been built inside a family's home in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. Video footage of the unique home has gained massive popularity online because of its architecture and history.

The house was built by Indian businessman Anand Prakash Chouksey as a four-bedroom home for his wife. A house tour shared by Shubham Prajapat gives viewers a closer look at the property, which features a white exterior, minarets and a central dome that closely resemble the architecture of the Taj Mahal.

A Taj Mahal-inspired home built as a symbol of love

During the house tour, the host asks the family about the story behind the unusual property. The homeowner explains that his father built the house for his mother. “Mere father ne meri mother ke liye banaya tha” (My father built it for my mother), he says, describing it as a symbol of their love story.

The host then calls it “pyaar ki ek khoobsurat nishani” (a beautiful symbol of love) as the tour moves inside the residence. From the outside, the house features the familiar visual elements associated with the Taj Mahal, including its white appearance, tall minarets and a large central dome.

Inside the four-bedroom home

The resemblance does not end with the exterior. The video shows an elaborate interior with a grand staircase, tall ceilings and luxurious-looking furniture. As the host enters the property, he compares the experience to walking into the Taj Mahal itself. “Bilkul Taj Mahal jaisa lag raha hai yaar inka ghar” (Their house looks exactly like the Taj Mahal), he says during the tour. One of the most striking features is the staircase, which the host compares to something from a film set.The next notable thing is the ceiling that, according to the homeowner, measures around 24 feet.

There also seems to be royal seating furniture and other decorations in the house.

Buffalo Sculpture has a Personal Significance

Amongst the splendid architecture of the house, there is also something that reminds one of the family. At one point in the tour, the host spots a buffalo sculpture and asks about it. It turns out that the homeowner's father used to distribute buffalo milk in his youth.

Thus, the house has a little bit of personal touch amidst all its magnificence.

How long does it take to build the replica of the Taj Mahal?

According to the homeowner, the house took 1.75 years to build. Also, the host wonders how the family could replicate the proportions of the Taj Mahal with such accuracy. The homeowner explains that the dimensions of the original Taj Mahal were measured and then adapted for the house.

“Taj Mahal ko hum measure karke aaye the, jo bhi dimensions meter me hai, wo sare yaha feet me hai” (We measured the Taj Mahal, and all the dimensions that are in metres were converted into feet here), he explains. According to him, this approach helped them create a structure that was closely similar to the original monument.

A home inspired by one of the world's most famous monuments

The unusual residence has attracted attention not only because of its resemblance to the Taj Mahal but also because of the personal story attached to it. Rather than simply recreating a famous monument as an architectural experiment, the house was presented as a tribute from a husband to his wife, continuing the family's own story of love.

The video ends with the host inviting viewers to follow for more glimpses inside the Taj Mahal-inspired home, which has now become an unusual talking point online.

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