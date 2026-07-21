'Meri salary...': Woman stunned after roadside food vendor claims to earn Rs 1.5 lakh a month

New Delhi:

How much can a roadside food stall really earn? A viral video has surprised thousands of social media users after a food vendor claimed that his monthly income touches Rs 1.5 lakh. While the figure itself became the point of focus, it was the interviewer's honest response that became the internet's favourite moment.

It opened up a discussion about whether small businesses might sometimes prove to be more profitable than traditional employment. At the same time, the viral video also made people think about the harsh realities of running a street food business.

A simple question turned into a viral post

The viral video shows a woman talking to a roadside food vendor about his work and asking him how much money he makes every month. The man immediately tells her that his monthly income is approximately Rs 1.5 lakh. On hearing this, the woman starts laughing and says, "Meri salary batane layak nahi hai."

Her response struck a chord with viewers, with many saying they would have reacted exactly the same way.

Not everyone was convinced

While several users commended the vendor for establishing a successful business, others pointed out that the issue was much more complicated than just the earnings. Users noted that operating a food stall involves costs such as raw materials, labour, rent, gas and electricity bills, among others. Some said the amount mentioned in the video could refer to gross earnings rather than profit.

Others also pointed out that, unlike salaried employees, business owners deal with unpredictable sales, long working hours and financial uncertainties.

Reasons why the video is becoming popular

The popularity of the video lies in the fact that it challenges the prevailing notion that only white-collar workers earn a decent income. In India, there are millions of business owners who have built successful ventures after years of hard work. Their success often surprises people because it falls outside conventional career paths. The video has also inspired people to rethink their definition of financial success.

Success looks different for everyone

The viral discussion is not about comparing a street food vendor with a salaried employee. Rather, it is about understanding that every career comes with its own opportunities and challenges. Entrepreneurship can be highly profitable, but it also requires long hours of hard work and the ability to deal with uncertainty. Salaried jobs, on the other hand, offer stability that many businesses often cannot.

The viral video is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to discussions about earning a living and the many different paths people take to achieve that goal.

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