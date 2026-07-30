Bengaluru man pretending to be disabled while begging confronted by locals, video goes viral

Bengaluru:

A video from Bengaluru has gone viral after a man pretending to have a physical disability while seeking money was confronted by local residents. The incident, captured on a busy street, has sparked widespread discussion online, with many reacting to the dramatic turn of events caught on camera.

The footage shows residents stopping the man after recognising him and questioning the way he had been moving moments earlier. As the video spread across social media, it also reignited conversations about fraudulent begging, public trust and the impact such incidents can have on genuinely disabled people.

Bengaluru man confronted for pretending to be disabled

The incident unfolded on a busy street in Bengaluru. The video begins with the man moving slowly along the roadside, leaning heavily on a crutch and dragging one leg, appearing to struggle with every step.

Moments later, a group of local residents confront him. They tell him they had seen him walking normally earlier and question why he was now pretending to have a physical disability.

As the confrontation continues, another clip shows the man walking without the pronounced limp seen in the earlier footage. The residents accuse him of faking the disability to seek money, leading to a heated exchange in the middle of the street.

The confrontation quickly draws the attention of passers-by, with several people taking out their phones to record the incident. The video has since gone viral across social media.

Watch the clip here:

Viral video triggers online debate

The footage has generated a wave of reactions online. Many users criticised the man for deceiving people who were trying to help, saying such actions undermine public trust.

At the same time, the incident has reignited a broader discussion around fraudulent begging and its wider consequences. Many users pointed out that cases like this can make life more difficult for genuinely disabled individuals, who often depend on the kindness and generosity of strangers but may face greater scepticism because of such incidents.

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