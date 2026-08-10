IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe gets hero's welcome as audience gives FDA chief a standing ovation | WATCH

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe received a warm welcome at a public event in Pune. Upon his arrival, the audience stood up and applauded as he walked towards the stage. A video of the moment has now caught attention online, with many viewers praising the IAS officer for his recent crackdown on food safety violations across the state.

The reception came at an event titled 'Unstoppable Tukaram' at Pune's Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir. As Mundhe made his way to the stage, people in the audience rose from their seats, clapped and recorded the moment on their phones. He appeared visibly moved by the response.

Audience gives Tukaram Mundhe a hero's welcome

A video shared on Instagram by user Bhagyesh Dombe captured the moment the FDA commissioner entered the venue. Instead of a routine welcome, the audience broke into loud applause and gave him a standing ovation. The post described the moment as an unusual display of love and respect for a government officer, saying it was not simply a matter of protocol but came from the audience. The video has since attracted attention on social media, where users have been discussing Mundhe's recent work and the public response to his actions.

What is behind the praise for Mundhe?

Mundhe has been at the centre of Maharashtra FDA's recent enforcement drive targeting restaurants, hotels, pubs and other food establishments. The department has carried out high-profile inspections across the state, with nearly 100 food establishment licences suspended over alleged hygiene and food safety violations.

Recent inspections have reportedly found several concerning violations, including expired food products, fungus-infested meat, reused cooking oil and unhygienic storage conditions. The crackdown has therefore put food safety and restaurant hygiene firmly in the spotlight, while Mundhe has emerged as the public face of the enforcement campaign.

Not everyone agrees with the crackdown

While the FDA's action has received considerable support from sections of the public, the campaign has also attracted criticism from parts of the hospitality industry. The crackdown has been justified by Mundhe, who says that the purpose behind the inspection is to maintain food safety standards and hygiene and not to penalise individual establishments. This disparity in responses has put the Maharashtra FDA's current crackdown in the spotlight.

Social media calls him "Singham"

A strict style of administration has further added to his popularity. Some social media users have compared the officer to Singham, the fictional police character known for his tough approach to law enforcement. The latest standing ovation in Pune adds another chapter to the growing online conversation around the officer.

For many people in the audience, however, the moment appeared to be less about the viral comparisons and more about recognising an official whose recent actions have put food safety and hygiene at the centre of public discussion. The video has now given social media another reason to talk about Tukaram Mundhe, this time not because of a restaurant inspection, but because of the unusually warm reception he received from the public.

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