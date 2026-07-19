Pune reports highest number of unhygienic food complaints in Maharashtra, says FDA Commissioner

Pune:

Pune district has emerged as the leading contributor to complaints of unhygienic food in Maharashtra since the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched its online complaint portal, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Saturday.

The remarks came during a food safety conference organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture in Pune, where the senior IAS officer highlighted the response received by the newly launched grievance platform.

Complaint portal records 10 lakh hits within 24 hours

According to Mundhe, the FDA recently launched the portal, complaints.mahafda.in, to enable citizens to report concerns related to food safety and hygiene. He said the platform received an overwhelming response soon after its launch, with thousands of complaints being registered and nearly 10 lakh hits recorded within the first 24 hours.

When asked about the distribution of complaints across the state, Mundhe said Pune district accounted for the highest number of complaints, with the majority relating to unhygienic food served at eateries and food establishments.

New system aims to improve accountability

The FDA Commissioner said the online complaint mechanism has been designed to improve transparency and accountability in handling food safety issues. Under the new system, the FDA's regional Joint Commissioner must take cognisance of every complaint within 24 hours of its registration and assign it to the concerned officer for action.

If the complaint is not acted upon within the prescribed time, it will be automatically escalated to a higher authority within the department to ensure timely resolution.

Hotels and restaurants urged to follow FSSAI norms

Mundhe also appealed to hotels, restaurants and other food business operators to strictly adhere to food safety management systems and comply with all 22 key regulations laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). He said maintaining hygiene standards and following prescribed food safety norms are essential to ensuring public health and consumer confidence.

FDA intensifies inspections across Maharashtra

The Maharashtra FDA has stepped up inspections of hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries since Mundhe assumed charge as Commissioner in May. The agency has recently taken action against several food businesses over alleged hygiene violations. Earlier this month, it suspended the food business licence of Mumbai-based Parsi Dairy Farm after inspectors reported serious lapses in food safety and sanitation.

Separately, the FDA also suspended the licence of a canteen operating at Mumbai's KEM Hospital and directed it to cease operations over similar violations.

Blockchain technology being explored

Mundhe said the department is also exploring the use of blockchain technology to maintain records of food business operators against whom regulatory action has been taken in the past. According to him, the proposed system is expected to strengthen record-keeping, improve traceability and support more effective enforcement of food safety regulations across Maharashtra.

(Inputs by PTI)

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