Ujjain's Khade Hanuman refuses to budge as all attempts to shift idol for road widening fail

The statue of 'Khade Hanuman' at Ujjain's Kanthal Chauraha remains in place despite an overnight effort by the municipal corporation to shift it as part of the widening of the Chhatri Chowk road. The civic team began the process around 11 pm on Thursday, but has not yet been able to move the idol.

A team from the Archaeology Department has also reached the site to inspect the statue, but no solution has emerged so far. The idol was earlier wrapped in polythene to protect it from damage during the shifting process, but the packing was later removed. For now, Hanumanji remains at the same spot, seated under a canopy.

Temple structure removed but the idol remains in place

With the consent of Hindu organisations and the priest, the temple's wall, dome and shikhara have been removed to make way for the road widening work. The area around the shrine has also been cleared, leaving the idol standing at the site.

Despite the changes around it, daily worship continued at the same location on Thursday evening. A large number of devotees and members of Hindu organisations were present during the aarti. Bhajans were also being played near the temple, while long queues of devotees could be seen waiting for darshan.

With the statue still refusing to move despite the attempts made so far, some devotees are now questioning whether it should simply be allowed to remain where it is.

The temple is believed to be more than 150 years old and has a deep connection with devotees across Ujjain. The shrine has been associated with the city since the time of the Scindia state. Devotees regularly visit the temple, with people lining up to perform 'jhaada' in the belief that it helps with good health and keeps illnesses away.

Why the idol shifting was stopped

The dome and walls of the temple have already been broken down, and the surrounding area has been cleared. The idol is now the only structure standing at the site.

Area residents had earlier said that, considering people's sentiments, the shifting of Hanumanji should be carried out after the Mahakal procession. This was one reason the shifting work was stopped. The Mahakal procession has now passed, and the work is expected to resume.

At present, devotees continue to gather around the shrine, and worship is being carried out as usual at the spot.

Khade Hanuman idol is eight feet tall

The statue of Khade Hanuman is about 8 feet tall. To keep the idol standing without external support, part of it has been placed on a stone. Around 4 to 5 feet of this stone is believed to be below ground level.

To remove the idol from its present position, excavation around the statue will be carried out again. For now, however, the statue remains under the canopy at its original location.

Report by: Prem Dodiya

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Husky refuses to leave auto after rainy beach ride, wholesome video wins hearts online