'Chalo, chal jaa': Husky refuses to leave auto after rainy beach ride, wholesome video wins hearts online

A Siberian Husky named Axl appears to have found his new favourite spot - an auto-rickshaw. A wholesome video shared on Instagram shows the dog refusing to get out of the vehicle even after reaching home, leaving his owner and the auto-rickshaw driver in stitches.

The video was posted on Axl's Instagram profile and captures a sweet interaction between the dog, his owner and an auto-rickshaw driver, affectionately referred to as "kaaka". The driver had given Axl and his owner a ride home from the beach while it was pouring with rain. But when they finally reached their destination, Axl seemed in no mood to say goodbye.

Axl just doesn't want to leave the auto

As the video begins, the driver and Axl's owner can be heard trying to convince the Husky that it is time to go home. "Kya ho raha hai yeh?" (What is happening here?) someone says, before adding, "Chalo, ghar jaana hai, come on." (Come on, it's time to go home.)

Axl, however, continues to sit inside the auto and look around. The driver then calls out his name, trying to coax him out. "Axl..." the driver and owner say playfully as the dog looks around and pants. The attempts continue, with the driver gently gesturing towards the exit and saying, "Chal jaa, chal jaa, chal jaa." (Come on, get out, come on.) Axl appears completely unconvinced.

The Husky keeps exploring the auto

Instead of jumping out, Axl starts sniffing around the floor of the auto-rickshaw. The driver continues speaking to him and encouraging him to leave, but the Husky seems perfectly comfortable where he is.

The scene turns into a playful back-and-forth, with the driver patiently waiting while Axl takes his time.

"Chalo, chal jaa." (Come on, get out.) the driver says once again.

Finally, after several attempts, Axl decides that it is time to get moving. The Husky jumps out of the auto, prompting the driver to cheerfully say, "Good boy!"

The driver then waves goodbye, laughing as Axl finally walks away.

A sweet ride home becomes a wholesome moment

What began as a simple ride home from the beach in the rain turned into an unexpectedly adorable moment between Axl and the auto-rickshaw driver.

The driver's kindness in giving Axl and his owner a ride during the pouring rain, followed by the dog's reluctance to leave his auto, made the interaction especially sweet. The video captures the kind of everyday moment that needs very little explanation: a dog enjoying a comfortable ride, a patient driver and an owner laughing at his stubbornness.

Axl may have eventually left the auto, but judging by his reaction, he clearly wasn't ready for the ride to end.

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