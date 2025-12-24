India reacts to Lord Vishnu statue demolition at Thai-Cambodia border, calls it 'disrespectful act' The statue of Lord Vishnu was allegedly demolished by Thailand military on Monday after over two weeks of military clashes between the two nations.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Wednesday expressed concern over reports of the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu in an area affected by the ongoing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia. Replying to media queries, Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said the statue had been built in recent times and was located in a region impacted by tensions between the two countries. The MEA said “such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world”.

Statue of Lord Vishnu was demolished by Thailand military

The development comes as the statue of Lord Vishnu was allegedly demolished by Thailand military on Monday after over two weeks of military clashes between the two nations.

Randhir Jaiswal said that the deity at the Thailand-Cambodia border are deeply revered and worshipped by the people in the region and is part of shared civilisational heritage.

“We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute. Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage,” MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

MEA calls for two sides to resume peace

In the meantime, the MEA called for the two sides to resume peace and said, “Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place. We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage,” the MEA said in a statement.

MEA says Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered across Asia

Stressing on the shared cultural and civilisational bonds of the region, Jaiswal noted that Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across South and Southeast Asia. Such symbols, he said, form an integral part of the region’s common heritage.

He also underlined that, irrespective of territorial claims or disputes, acts that show disrespect towards religious symbols hurt the sentiments of followers around the world and should not occur.

