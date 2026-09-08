Shashi Tharoor celebrates Onam in Vienna with 'borrowed clothes' and decorative umbrellas, internet reacts

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently joined the Malayali community in Vienna for a belated Onam celebration at Prosi, a Malayali-run restaurant. Sharing pictures and videos from the event, Tharoor said he "borrowed clothes for the occasion" and addressed a gathering that also included several curious Austrians.

Tharoor shared glimpses of the celebrations on X, describing his time in Vienna and his interaction with the community. He also joked that he refrained from pointing out that Onam celebrations in Kerala and elsewhere in India had ended more than ten days earlier.

Tharoor joins Malayali community for Onam celebration

In his post, Tharoor wrote that he was in Vienna over the weekend for a belated Onam celebration at the Malayali-run Prosi restaurant. "Was in Vienna on the weekend for a belated Onam celebration at the Malayali-run Prosi restaurant," he wrote. He added that he borrowed clothes for the occasion and addressed the gathering, which included "a fair number of curious Austrians".

In a follow-up post, Tharoor said he mingled with those attending the celebration and chose not to point out that Onam in India had already ended more than ten days earlier.

Social media users divided over the celebration

While some users welcomed the celebration as an example of the Malayali community carrying its culture overseas, others criticised aspects of the event. One commenter questioned whether the celebrations should have taken place in a public setting, particularly objecting to traditional festivities involving an umbrella and traditional clothing on a public road. The user said such activities could instead have been held in a private venue. Another commenter, identifying themselves as a Keralite, called the public celebration "cringe" and said it should have been avoided, particularly amid concerns about Indian hate and assimilation.

Some users also questioned Tharoor's decision to attend the event, with one commenter saying they would have expected a programme organised by the Indian Embassy or the Ministry of External Affairs instead.

Others praise Tharoor for joining the celebration

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several social media users praised the celebration and Tharoor's participation. One commenter said celebrating Onam in Vienna was a "beautiful reminder that culture travels with people" and appreciated the Malayali community for sharing its traditions with curious Austrians.

(Image Source : X/SHASHI THAROOR)Shashi Tharoor celebrates Onam in Vienna, draws mixed reactions,

Another user focused on Tharoor's appearance, complimenting the borrowed traditional outfit and calling it one of his "best dressed moments". The reactions to Tharoor's posts therefore remained sharply divided. While some users questioned the nature and setting of the public celebration, others saw the event as a positive expression of Malayali culture and community spirit far from Kerala.

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