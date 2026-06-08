‘Keep the chai in the cup’: Shashi Tharoor sparks laughter with detailed critique of chai and idli pairing

New Delhi:

Food disputes on the internet always seem to take on a life of their own. From pizza and pineapple to biryani and ketchup, there always seems to be one debate after another about food combinations and preferences. Another such discussion currently making waves online is the controversial combination of idlis and chai.

The debate received a fresh spark recently after Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor expressed his opinion on the unique pairing. What followed was an entire discussion thread laced with humour, clever wordplay and strong opinions.

Post that initiated the debate

It all began when a Twitter user posted a picture of himself enjoying a plate of idlis and commented, “Best combination to ever exist: Chai and Idli.” Though most users supported the opinion, Tharoor was not among them. His response to the post was a lengthy explanation about both the idli and its tea-dipping combination.

Far from a quick dismissal, his response read almost like a food critic's assessment. He penned, "Oh, I see what you're doing here! Aside from provoking me, that is. I have to be honest: that idli looks a bit too solid and dense for my liking. And the discolouration in the pic is not very appetising. There’s something about a perfectly soft, snowy-white, fluffy idli that just can’t be beaten. This one looks likely to be chewy and rubbery. Not an A-grade idli. I’m a massive chai fan myself, but I’ve always been a firm believer in the 'separate but equal' policy: I prefer my chai alongside or after eating, rather than dunking anything in it. Anyway, a truly good, soft idli would probably just dissolve in the hot chai and ruin it, whereas a 'dunkable' idli would be too rubbery for my taste and not worth eating. "

Why Tharoor didn't approve of the idli

According to Tharoor, the idli shown in the picture appeared too dense and solid for his liking. He explained that he prefers a perfectly soft, fluffy and snow-white idli, suggesting that the one in the photograph looked more likely to be chewy and rubbery than light and airy.

For lovers of South Indian cuisine, texture is often considered one of the defining qualities of a good idli. Tharoor's comments struck a chord with many users who agreed that softness is essential to the dish's appeal.

The chai dilemma

The politician also made it clear that his objection wasn't limited to the idli itself. Calling himself a "massive chai fan", Tharoor said he firmly believes tea and idli should remain separate. In his view, chai is best enjoyed alongside or after a meal rather than being used as a dipping sauce. He argued that a truly soft idli would simply dissolve in hot tea, while a dunkable idli would likely be too rubbery to qualify as a great one.

His conclusion was simple and memorable: keep the chai in the cup and the idli on the plate.

A humorous exchange follows

As often happens on social media, the conversation soon took an amusing turn. One user jokingly urged Tharoor to invoke his "RS powers" and stop what they described as "blasphemous acts" against idli, dosa and vada.

(Image Source : X/SHASHITHAROOR)Shashi Tharoor’s response has the internet talking.

The comment appeared to refer to the Rajya Sabha, but Tharoor responded with characteristic wit. He pointed out that he had always been an elected member of the Lok Sabha, not the Rajya Sabha. He then added that, as a liberal, he did not believe in banning things he personally disliked. Instead, he preferred expressing disagreement without imposing restrictions on others.

The response quickly attracted appreciation from users who enjoyed both the clarification and the humour.

Why food debates never fail online

Food is deeply personal. It is tied to culture, childhood memories, family traditions and regional identity. For some, it is a comforting combination they have enjoyed for years. For others, it feels completely wrong. Neither side is likely to change its mind anytime soon, but the conversation itself is part of the fun.

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