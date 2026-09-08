Called 'moti' by schoolmates, girl keeps going through tough workouts with uncle's support

The experience of a young girl who was bullied in school and went on to challenge herself in tough fitness sessions has resonated with many people on social media. A video uploaded by the girl's maternal uncle, Shiva, depicts the girl shedding tears when she is training, before finally gaining strength to continue.

In the video, we see Amayra sitting in a car, looking devastated and crying. She is asked about the names she had been given by children in school, and she answers softly, "Moti", which means fat. However, the video goes on to show clips of the girl training herself in tough exercises. The juxtaposition of both of these videos in the same clip is what makes the video especially moving.

'We will always continue'

One of the most emotional moments comes when Amayra is crying in the car. Shiva comforts her and reassures her that they will continue moving forward. "Hum karenge continue aagey bhi..." (We will continue ahead as well), he tells her.

He then adds, "Main karunga, tension mat lo!" (I will do it, don't worry!) before reassuring her once again: "Hum karenge continue... Theek hai? Humesha karenge!" (We will continue... Okay? We always will!) His words become a recurring message through the rest of the video as Amayra gets back to training.

From tears to intense workouts

The video then cuts to a series of training sessions, showing Amayra working through different exercises under the guidance of her coach. She is seen pulling a heavy tyre across a lawn, doing push-ups and completing barbell deadlifts at a gym. Other clips show her doing squats, frog jumps, pull-ups, machine exercises, agility drills and sprints.

Her mama, who is coaching her, can be heard encouraging her throughout the sessions, counting repetitions and urging her to keep going.

"One... two..." (One... two...) the coach says during her push-ups, while the gym sequence is filled with encouragement such as "Go!", "Easy!" "Very good!" and "Chal ek aur!" (Come on, one more!). At the end of one of the lifting sequences, Amayra completes her set and shares a high-five with her coach.

'And I saw you keep going, kiddo'

The message running through the video is simple but emotional. After showing the moment when Amayra was in tears, the montage carries the line, "...AND I SAW YOU KEEP GOING, KIDDO". However, the video does not portray her giving up after receiving the harsh comments from school. On the contrary, it depicts how she keeps up with her routine, completing her exercises one at a time.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Shiva during the first part of the video adds the element of family support to it. After encouraging his daughter in the car, he allows her to put those words into practice through exercising.

The reason why the video has become so popular is that it portrays both sides of her experience, including the impact that was left on her when people called her Moti (fat) and her persistence while training. Amayra's journey does not concentrate on bullying; instead, it focuses on her perseverance and supporters.

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