'Jarring difference': British traveller compares India and Pakistan sides at Wagah Border ceremony

For anyone visiting Amritsar, the Wagah-Attari border ceremony is unlike most tourist experiences. British travel creator Jack Heaton recently witnessed the ceremony from the Indian side and shared glimpses of the massive crowds, energetic performances and military drills that make the daily spectacle so distinctive.

Sharing a video from his visit, Heaton described it as a "world's biggest dance-off", comparing the dramatic display between soldiers from India and Pakistan to a high-energy showdown. From crowds dancing on the road to synchronised drills and high kicks by BSF personnel, his footage captured the charged atmosphere around the ceremony.

'The energy is insane'

Heaton's video begins with him walking through the crowds near the border, surrounded by large national flags and packed spectator stands. As the ceremony approaches, the atmosphere builds, with crowds cheering and dancing before the soldiers make their appearance.

"Before the soldiers even come out, the energy is ridiculous," he said while describing his experience. He also highlighted how women and children were invited onto the road to dance and join in the celebrations, noting that the atmosphere on the Indian side felt particularly energetic to him.

High kicks, drills and military dogs

The ceremony itself brought the military spectacle that the Wagah-Attari border is known for. Heaton's footage shows BSF personnel performing exaggerated high kicks and synchronised movements as spectators cheer from the stands. Military dogs and their handlers also feature in the video, adding another element to the elaborate display.

For the British traveller, the combination of the crowds, music, choreography and military precision made the experience stand out from his travels in India.

He wants to see the other side too

Heaton said he was watching the ceremony from the Indian side near Amritsar, while the Pakistani side near Lahore appeared less lively to him in the footage. "I'd still personally like to see it if I ever get the chance," he wrote, referring to the Pakistani side.

His post also touched on the border's current status. He said that the gate had previously been opened at the end of the ceremony for the two sides to shake hands, but claimed this has been suspended following the 2025 attack. He noted that the border cannot currently be used for normal crossings and expressed hope that it could reopen in the future.

'One of the wildest things I've seen in India'

Despite the changes, Heaton said the experience left a strong impression on him. "Regardless it's an incredible experience and the energy is insane," he wrote in the caption, adding that he was grateful to have witnessed it.

The video ends with sweeping views of the large stadium-like spectator area and the crowds gathered for the ceremony, offering a glimpse of just how much of a spectacle the Wagah-Attari border ceremony has become for visitors and spectators alike.

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