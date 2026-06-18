'Naidu ji, let’s try a thought experiment': Shashi Tharoor counters delimitation debate with salary analogy

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sharply criticised the NDA government over Delimitation Bill in response to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s support for the legislation with what he described as a ‘thought experiment’.

While reiterating that the Congress supports women’s reservation in legislatures, Tharoor argued that linking the implementation of women’s quota to delimitation could fundamentally alter India’s federal balance. He further asserted that the bill would disproportionately increase the political influence of more populous northern states in comparison to southern.

Shashi Tharoor’s response on X

Responding to Naidu’s defence of the legislation, Tharoor used a salary analogy to explain why an equal percentage increase in parliamentary seats would not preserve political parity among states.

He asked readers to imagine earning ₹2 lakh per month while a driver earns ₹20,000. If both receive a 50 per cent salary hike, the gap between them widens significantly despite the identical percentage increase. Applying the same logic to parliamentary representation, Tharoor argued that if every state receives a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats, larger states would still gain far more seats in absolute numbers than smaller southern states.

Tharoor maintained that the issue is not whether all states receive proportional increases but whether the relative balance of political influence shifts in favour of states with higher populations. He asserted that the proposed formula would dilute the voice of southern states that successfully controlled population growth over the decades. He reiterated that the Congress supports women’s reservation but opposes making its implementation contingent on delimitation.

Naidu’s support for Delimitation Bill

Naidu, whose TDP is a key NDA constituent, has backed the Centre’s Delimitation Bill, stating that it would include a provision ensuring a 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats for every state. According to him, this formula would guarantee that no state loses its existing representation while expanding the overall strength of the Lok Sabha.

He has argued that fears among southern states are misplaced because every state would benefit proportionately from the expansion. The proposed legislation is expected to be part of the Centre’s broader effort to implement women’s reservation before the 2029 general elections.

What is the Delimitation Bill?

The Delimitation Bill seeks to redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies while substantially increasing the number of seats in Parliament. The exercise is intended to reflect demographic changes and facilitate the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures.

However, the proposal has generated strong opposition from several southern states. Their argument outlines criticism against using updated population figures as they would reward states with higher population growth while reducing the relative political influence of states that successfully implemented family planning measures. The Centre has maintained that no state’s existing representation will be reduced.

Written by Avnie Saraf. Avnie Saraf is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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