'Yeh toh vimaan hai': 85-year-old Nani's first flight to Goa leaves internet emotional

New Delhi:

While travelling to a new place may be just a normal holiday experience for some individuals, it might end up being an amazing opportunity that they have never imagined before. Recently, there has been an Instagram video of an 85-year-old grandma getting on her first plane and going to Goa.

The video was shared by Isha, who goes by the Instagram handle @ishaa.18. In the clip, Isha takes her 85-year-old Nani on a trip filled with several firsts. According to Isha, her grandmother had never flown and had barely travelled beyond her village and the place she called home.

‘Nani’ is unaware of the surprise awaiting her

Since this was her grandmother’s first time travelling by flight, Isha revealed in the video that they told her Nani they were at a railway station so that she would not panic when she realised they were actually going to the airport. As the journey progresses, her Nani slowly understands what is happening. When she sees an aircraft standing in front of her for the first time, she looks at it and says, “Yeh toh vimaan hai.”

Take a look at the video below:

She then gets another first-time experience at the airport as she enters a lounge and excitedly looks at all the food available there.

The biggest surprise comes when Isha tells her that they are going to Goa. Her Nani becomes visibly excited and happy after finding out the destination. By the end of the video, her happiness is evident as she begins to take in the experience of her first flight and first Goa trip.

Isha explains why the trip meant so much

In the caption accompanying the video, Isha explained that some experiences become even more meaningful when they are given to someone who never thought they would get to experience them. She wrote that her Nani had never travelled by flight, had never been to Goa and had barely travelled beyond her village and home. Isha also spoke about the generation her grandmother belongs to, saying that they had struggled a lot while growing up. For them, spending money on flights or holidays was never considered a priority because there were always bigger responsibilities and more important things to spend on.

Isha said that now that her family is fortunate enough to travel and experience the world, they decided it was finally her Nani’s turn. She described the trip as her grandmother’s “first flight + first Goa trip” and said that watching her experience everything for the first time was priceless. She also mentioned in the caption that her Nani absolutely loved the “princess treatment” and said she deserved every bit of it. Encouraging others to do the same for their loved ones, Isha asked people with grandparents or parents who spent their lives putting others first to take them somewhere, make memories with them and give them their “little luxuries”.

Internet reacts to the heartwarming video

The video quickly struck a chord with viewers, with many saying they became emotional while watching the grandmother experience everything for the first time. “This literally brought tears to my eyes,” one user commented. Another commented on the video, “Wholesome….remembered the time I took my grandmom with me for the first time.” “May lord give u more of these,” another user wrote, while one comment highlighted the sentiment behind the gesture, saying, “The whole point of earning money is to make yourself and your loved ones happy.”

The video has resonated with viewers for capturing more than just a holiday; it shows a granddaughter creating a memory for her grandmother and giving her the chance to experience something she had never experienced before.

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