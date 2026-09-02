Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, first CEO of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust?

Ayodhya:

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra was on Wednesday appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. Along with him, former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey and former IAS officer Dinesh Chandra were among the leading contenders for the post. The decision to appoint Jeetendra Mishra as chief of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya was taken unanimously at a meeting of the trust held at Maniram Das Chhawani in Ayodhya under the chairmanship of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Senior office-bearers and invited members of the trust attended the meeting. Apart from this, the trust also announced the appointment of three new members, which include Madan Mohan Pandey, a senior advocate from Ayodhya; Mahesh Bhagchandka of Delhi; and Nirmala Yadav of Ayodhya.

Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra?

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), is a retired air officer of the Indian Air Force. He served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the IAF's Western Air Command from January 2025 to April 2026.

Jeetendra Mishra (18575) was commissioned in the Indian Air Force as a pilot in the flying branch on December 6, 1986. He was a fighter combat leader, a test pilot, and an alumnus of Air Command and Staff College, Air University, United States of America.

He has held the appointments of Senior Test Flying Instructor at the Air Force Test Pilots' School, Commanding Officer of a MiG-21 squadron, Chief Test Pilot of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Director (Projects) for Aircraft Upgrades, and Chief Operations Officer of a Su 30 MKI operating airbase. He was the Director, Operational Planning and Assessment Group at Air Headquarters.

Jeetendra Mishra played a key role in Operation Sindoor

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra served as the Chief of the Western Air Force Command. He also played a key role in Operation Sindoor. He retired on April 30, 2026.

As the Commanding Officer, his insightful planning and leadership ensured an extremely high serviceability of the MiG-21 aircraft, resulting in a very high operational readiness of the unit despite the fleet's vintage.

As the Chief Test Pilot, his dedicated efforts and professionalism resulted in extremely high standards of newly produced Su 30 MKI aircraft and timely completion of the production targets despite numerous roadblocks and obstructions.

As Director (Projects), his personal involvement, planning, and commitment resulted in timely fructification of many prestigious projects, including the Su 30 MKI Block IV and BrahMos integration projects, to name a few.

As the Chief Operations Officer, his untiring efforts resulted in a marked improvement in the operational environment of the base in addition to an increment in safety and the quantum of flying.

Jeetendra Mishra has roots in UP’s Deoria

Jeetendra Mishra has roots in Uttar Pradesh and natively belongs to Bhopatpura in Deoria district, around three hours by road from Ayodhya. Moreover, he comes from a middle-class family, with his father having worked as a lecturer. Mishra’s connection to Uttar Pradesh comes as he takes up an important administrative position at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

On June 10 the officer was also selected to lead the Indian Air Force contingent for the multinational air exercise Garuda IV in France. It was entirely due to his meticulous planning, foresight, and leadership that the exercise was conducted smoothly, without any shortcomings whatsoever. This exceptionally conducted multinational exercise not only raised the bar in the defence cooperation among the participating nations but also left an indelible imprint of the Indian Air Force's professionalism on the other two air forces.

In his present appointment the officer has displayed exceptional operational acumen both in single and interservice scenarios. His professionalism, sense of purpose, and dedication have resulted in revision of many operational philosophies and strategies, streamlining of operational procedures, and updation of operational directives of the Air Force.

His relentless and focused efforts, single-minded dedication, and result-oriented approach to his responsibilities have resulted in the successful conduct of many national and international exercises, the finalisation of some critical and sensitive inter-services operational plans, and the successful resolution of many inter-services issues in the two years of his current tenure.

Ram Temple gets three new trustees

Earlier in the day, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust got three new trustees as part of the administrative reshuffle of the Ram Temple. The new trustees included Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya resident Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.

Mahesh Bhagchandka is reportedly a relative of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal. His appointment, along with those of Pandey and Yadav, was discussed during an important meeting of the Ram Temple Trust.

Members of Sriramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust

Madan Mohan Pandey

He is a resident of Ayodhya and is a lawyer by profession. He has been fighting the case of Ram temple in Ayodhya since He contested cases from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court to the Supreme Court.



Nirmala Yadav

She joined VHP's Nidhi Samarpan Campaign. She is a resident of Shikohabad. Nirmala Yadav has served in the field of education for a long time. She is the former principal of BDM Degree College, Shikohabad. She has also held the responsibility of principal of MG Degree College, Firozabad.



Mahesh Bhagchandka

He was former VHP president who now runs the Ashok Singhal Foundation. In 2020, he was the chief guest at the Bhoomi Poojan at the Ram Temple.

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Ram Temple gets three new trustees: Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan, Nirmala Yadav appointed to key posts