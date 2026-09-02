Daughter uses her 'adult money' to surprise her parents with an international trip | WATCH

A young lady spent her well-earned 'adult money 'to give her parents an unforgettable surprise. She planned a weekend trip to Malaysia with them. The Instagram user Flaazzle Chanz shared a video of the touching moment when she gave her parents a surprise trip to the airport, along with their vacation moments.

The video begins with the creator nervously telling her parents, "Guys, I haven't told this to mom and daddy yet. I'm scared now." She then hands them a printed itinerary and asks them to look at it.

'We booked your passports for a weekend!'

As her parents try to understand what is written on the papers, the surprise is finally revealed. "Wait, look at this, read this..." she says before telling them, "We booked your passports for a weekend!"

The trip is full of surprises and fun as her parents figure out that they are going to Malaysia. Then, the video moves to the family at the airport, holding their Indian passports and AirAsia boarding passes for the flight from Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur.

From Bengaluru Airport to Kuala Lumpur

The montage shows how they travelled from the airport departure lounge to the plane flying at night. Finally, they arrive in Malaysia, with scenes like the skyline of Kuala Lumpur, trains, and modern skyscrapers.

The trip provides the parents with an opportunity to spend a vacation together, turning the initial surprise at the airport into an unforgettable memory for their family.

'Adult money is insane'

Sharing the video, Flaazzle Chanz captioned it, "Adult Money is insane Coz we can spend it like this..." This post depicts a situation that many young adults can easily relate to, and that is the happiness that comes from earning one’s own money and being able to use it to do something special for one’s parents.

Instead of just buying things for herself, the creator decided to surprise her parents by taking them out for a weekend trip. The video concludes with the family enjoying their trip to Malaysia. It is therefore a nice way of showing that some of the pleasures of earning one’s own money is being able to create memories with loved ones using that money.

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