Apple's iPhone Duo launch sets off a meme storm, internet says 'time to sell both kidneys and liver'

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, and the iPhone 18 Pro line-up were unveiled at the company's September 9 event, giving the tech world a first look at the design direction under new CEO John Ternus. The launch drew plenty of attention for the new hardware, but online, the conversation quickly moved beyond the specifications.

The iPhone Duo's India price of Rs 2,99,900 certainly gave meme-makers plenty to work with, but that was far from the only thing getting attention. As tech enthusiasts explored the new features, users on X and meme pages also joked about the foldable design, taking calls on it, replying to a spouse while losing money, shopping for it in Dubai and, of course, the inevitable kidney and family-finance jokes.

iPhone Duo memes flood social media

One of the jokes came from Indian entrepreneur Ramesh Srivats, who wrote on X, "I planned to resist buying the iPhone Duo. But I think I have folded."

A meme shared by Wall Street Memes took a similar swipe at the price, saying, "The new iPhone duo lets you lose money and reply to the wife at the same time".

One of the iPhone Duo variants is priced at Rs 4,50,000, giving X user Mihir Jha plenty of scope for a kidney joke. Sharing a post about the price, he wrote, "Guys, Single Kidney Jokes are Obsolete - Now it's time to put the entire family on organ clearance sale; meanwhile a new model will be launched before the stitches come out."

Then came the jokes about the phone itself, including a funny image showing a man appearing to struggle while holding a huge iPhone Duo during a call.

One post by Prayag, an X user, compared how Americans and Indians might react to the launch, saying: "Americans after iPhone launch: 'Should I upgrade?' Indians: 'Bhai Dubai mein kitne ka hai?'"

Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri joined the meme wave too, writing, "It's called iPhone Duo because to buy it - you will have to sell both your kidney as well as liver."

Below, take a look at other memes:

What makes the iPhone Duo different?

The iPhone Duo marks the biggest redesign of the iPhone line, with a foldable form that opens into a 7.6-inch display and has a 5.4-inch outer screen. The larger display also allows users to keep two apps open at the same time.

Apple has equipped the device with its A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometre process. The company said the chip, combined with a vapour-chamber cooling system, is designed to improve on-device AI performance, graphics processing and battery efficiency.

The iPhone Duo also comes with Apple's latest C2 modem, support for Apple Pencil and Touch ID integrated into the side button. Apple has described it as the thinnest iPhone when open.

Storage is another headline feature, with the Duo offering up to 2TB, a capacity that is not available on rival foldable models.

For now, though, much of the internet's attention remains fixed on that Rs 2,99,900 starting price, which has given meme-makers plenty to work with almost immediately after the launch.

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