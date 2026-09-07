Diljit Dosanjh asks fan not to place his name next to Ik Onkar symbol, wholesome moment goes viral

Recently, there was a wholesome interaction between Diljit Dosanjh and one of his fans during his concert in Italy due to the fact that the singer saw a T-shirt with his name next to the holy symbol of Sikhs called Ik Onkar. The sweet moment went viral on social media. During the conversation between Diljit and the fan, he told the fan that his name cannot be written next to the holy symbol, as it is the highest form of sanctity.

In the situation, instead of creating an awkward moment between the fan and Diljit, he told the fan very nicely why he shouldn’t write his name like this. Rather than making the exchange uncomfortable, Diljit spoke to the fan gently and explained his concern. The fan listened to him and accepted what he said with understanding.

Diljit explains why his name should not be next to Ik Onkar

The singer's attention was drawn to the custom T-shirt the fan was wearing. It carried Diljit's name alongside the Ik Onkar symbol. Diljit then took a moment to explain that the sacred symbol should not be placed alongside his name. His tone remained calm as he guided the fan on the matter. The fan appeared to take the singer's words in the right spirit and accepted his explanation. The exchange stood out because Diljit did not simply brush past the design.

He chose to explain why he felt the placement was inappropriate, while continuing to treat the fan with warmth and respect.

Significance of the Ik Onkar symbol

Ik Onkar is one of the most important symbols in Sikhism. It expresses the core Sikh belief that there is one supreme, formless God - the one divine reality behind all existence. The term can be understood as "One Universal Creator" or "There is One God." It appears at the very beginning of the Mool Mantar, the opening composition of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The symbol represents the idea of oneness and unity - that God is one and is not limited by form, religion, caste, gender or any other human distinction. It is therefore not simply a decorative religious symbol; it carries deep spiritual significance for Sikhs.

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