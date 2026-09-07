Japan Ambassador's Ganga dip in Rishikesh sparks praise online: 'This is what respect looks like'

Japan's Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, recently shared glimpses of his spiritual experience in Rishikesh, where he took a holy dip in the Ganga during the Janmashtami weekend. Sharing pictures and a video from the river, the Japanese diplomat described the experience as one of "awe, humility, and gratitude".

The Ambassador's post showed him taking three full dips in the Ganga while holding on to a chain in the river. In one of the pictures, he was seen smiling while sitting in the water and holding a selfie stick. His post offered a glimpse into his participation in a deeply revered Indian tradition.

Japan Ambassador takes three dips in Ganga

"Finally, a full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh—three times! ," ONO Keiichi wrote in his post on X. He said that he was surrounded by people carrying centuries-old faith and traditions during the experience. According to the Ambassador, being part of the moment gave him a "profound spiritual connection", along with a sense of awe, humility and gratitude.

The visuals shared with the post showed the Ambassador standing in the river with the support of a chain. A short video also captured him taking a dip in the Ganga. In another image, he could be seen sitting in the river and smiling at the camera. The Japanese diplomat described the experience as "truly unforgettable", reflecting on the spiritual significance of being in Rishikesh and experiencing the Ganga up close.

Social media users react to Ambassador's Ganga dip

The post soon drew reactions from social media users, with several people appreciating the Ambassador's participation in the tradition. One user, Veeraj Kapuria, commented, "Be careful, Ambassador Sir. You will never be able to leave once you fall in love with Ganga ji and Rishikesh."

(Image Source : X/JAPANAMBINDIA)Japan Ambassador's Ganga dip in Rishikesh goes viral

Another user highlighted that the Ambassador did not simply remain at the steps or symbolically splash water, but took a full dip in the river. The comment pointed out that he was seen holding the chain in one hand and offering a namaste before and after the dip. The user described the moment as an example of respect that did not appear to be performed merely for cameras.

India-Japan cultural connection highlighted

Another social media user drew attention to the cultural similarities between India and Japan while reacting to the Ambassador's post. The comment mentioned the shared connection with nature, including the sun, moon, rivers and wind, and welcomed the Ambassador's experience in Rishikesh. The Ganga holds deep spiritual and cultural significance in India, and the Ambassador's decision to take a full dip during the Janmashtami weekend became a notable moment shared on social media.

By describing the experience through words such as "awe, humility, and gratitude", ONO Keiichi offered a personal glimpse into how the moment in Rishikesh made an impression on him. His photographs and video have since sparked conversations online about faith, cultural exchange and the connection between India and Japan.

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