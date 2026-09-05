Muslim man watches Hanuman Ansh barefoot in cinema hall, video draws attention online

A video of a Muslim man watching the film 'Hanuman Ansh' inside a cinema hall has gone viral on social media, with viewers particularly noticing that he is sitting barefoot during the screening. The man, dressed in a white kurta pyjama and white skull cap, appears completely engrossed in the film as someone records the moment.

The clip has drawn attention as 'Hanuman Ansh', based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, continues to make an impact in theatres. The film has earned Rs 82.88 crore at the box office so far, while a separate gesture by Miraj Cinemas has also added to the conversation around the movie.

Muslim man watches Hanuman Ansh barefoot in theatre

In the viral clip, the man can be seen seated inside the cinema hall without footwear while watching the film. He appears focused on the screening and does not seem bothered by the person filming him.

The unusual sight quickly prompted viewers to share their reactions. Several comments focused on the simple gesture of watching the film with such visible attention.

"He looks completely absorbed in the movie," wrote one user.

"The barefoot moment is what caught my attention. You can tell he was really into the film," wrote another.

One more user wrote, "Sometimes you don't need words to show how much a movie has touched you."

"That level of focus during a film is genuinely nice to see," said another.

Hanuman Ansh gets special theatre gesture

The viral clip has surfaced as the film continues to receive attention in cinemas. 'Hanuman Ansh' is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, and the devotion surrounding the film has also led to a notable gesture by Miraj Cinemas.

The theatrical chain said it had decided to keep seat number 9 vacant for Neem Karoli Baba, in keeping with the belief that he would watch the film alongside his devotees.

"Seat number 9" was therefore reserved for Neem Karoli Baba as part of the theatre's gesture.

At the box office, the film has collected Rs 82.88 crore so far, adding another layer to the growing attention around the movie.

Who was Neem Karoli Baba?

Neem Karoli Baba, born Lakshman Narayan Sharma around 1900 in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh, was an Indian guru and ardent devotee of the Hindu deity Hanuman.

He became internationally known during the 1960s and 1970s through his ashrams in Kainchi Dham and Vrindavan. His teachings attracted a significant following among Western seekers, including Harvard psychologist Richard Alpert, who later became known as Ram Dass, and spiritual practitioner Bhagavan Das.

The video of the barefoot moviegoer, along with the reaction it has received online, has added another point of interest to the conversation around 'Hanuman Ansh' as audiences continue to watch the film in theatres.

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