Pune woman says two weeks of WFH left her brain 'completely fried', explains why she prefers hybrid work

Working from home can sound ideal on paper, especially for employees who want to avoid commuting and spend more time at home. But a Pune woman says two weeks of working entirely remotely gave her a very different perspective. After temporarily moving away from her usual hybrid routine, she found herself mentally drained and stuck in the same pattern every day.

Mohini Chavan shared her experience on Instagram, explaining that her organisation normally follows a hybrid working model but gives employees two weeks of work from home during the year. While the arrangement also allows people living away from their hometowns to spend time with family, Chavan said the unchanged workload and repetitive routine made the experience exhausting.

Two weeks at home leave her feeling drained

Chavan began by admitting that she was not sure how people manage permanent work from home. She explained that her company usually operates on a hybrid system, with employees getting two weeks of working from home during the year.

"I don't know how people do permanent work from home, bro. Salute to them! In our organisation, work from home is allowed for two weeks during the year. Usually, I have a hybrid setup, but for these two weeks, I'm working entirely from home," she said.

She pointed out that employees who live away from their hometowns often use this period to return home, but the workload itself does not change. The work gets done in much the same way, whether the employee is sitting in an office or at home.

Talking about her own experience, Chavan said the two weeks had started to feel mentally exhausting.

"What I've realised over these two weeks is that my brain is completely fried. It feels like I haven't really stepped outside at all. I've just been at home for the entire two weeks," she said.

Even weekends did not offer much of a break from the repetitive routine. Chavan said she had gone out for just one day and otherwise found herself repeating the same cycle of work, meals and staying at home.

"Even during the weekend, I only went out for a day. Otherwise, every day has felt exactly the same. Work gets done, you eat, you drink and then the whole routine starts again," she said.

Why hybrid work suits her better

For Chavan, the appeal of hybrid work lies in having some structure at home while also getting the chance to leave the house, meet people and experience a change of scene.

She said her regular hybrid routine, which will resume after the two-week remote period, works better for her because going to the office gives her opportunities to meet friends, learn new things, share conversations and simply break away from the repetitive home routine.

"At least the hybrid system feels like the best balance to me. You spend two days in the office, meet friends, try different things, learn, talk and share. You also get to travel a bit. So I really salute people who work from home permanently. I don't know how they do it. Salute," she said.

The text overlaid on her Instagram clip read, "Salute to permanent work from home employees."

Watch the clip here:

Social media users share similar views

Chavan's post resonated with users who said they also preferred having a mix of remote and office work.

One commenter wrote, "Having some days at home and some in the office feels like the right middle ground."

Another said, "Working remotely all the time can work for some people, but it definitely isn't everyone's cup of tea."

A third user agreed with Chavan's preference, writing, "This is exactly why I like a hybrid schedule. It gives you the comfort of home without feeling cut off from everything else."

Another simply commented, "I completely understand this. I feel the same way about full-time remote work."

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