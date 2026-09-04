'People show rubbish and cows because this sells': Polish woman calls out how some portray India online

India's image on social media can often come down to a familiar set of visuals, from crowded streets and litter to cows. But Dominika Patalas-Kalra, a Polish woman who has lived in and travelled across India for the past 10 years, says there is a much wider picture that tends to get missed.

In an Instagram post shared on July 28, Dominika highlighted several things she has noticed during her time in the country, including its transport network, new highways, hotels, natural landscapes, metro systems and stadiums. She also questioned why certain types of India-focused content seem to attract far more attention online.

Why rubbish and cows dominate India travel reels

According to Dominika, some visitors tend to focus on rubbish and cows because that kind of content performs quickly on social media and can attract millions of views.

"If you think India is just rubbish and cows on the streets, you are wrong. India can really shock you with comfortable and modern transport, new highways, amazing stadiums, beautiful nature, luxurious houses, big societies, modern metro with great connections, amazing attractions, great hotels, fabulous sunsets even in the middle of the city, and colourful festivals almost every week," she said in the clip.

She said people who travel to India often show these particular sights because it "sells" very fast online, giving audiences a version of the country that does not necessarily capture everything they might encounter there.

Having spent the past decade living and travelling in India, Dominika said she has come across many other things that have stayed with her.

The things that stood out to her in India

Dominika mentioned several aspects of everyday life and travel that she feels deserve more attention:

Modern and comfortable transport: She said buses and trains in India can be on par with, and at times better than, those she has experienced in some European countries. "With lots of space for my long legs," she added.

She said buses and trains in India can be on par with, and at times better than, those she has experienced in some European countries. "With lots of space for my long legs," she added. New highways: She pointed to the rapid construction of new highways and said they have helped reduce travel times between cities. She noted that travelling from Delhi to a hill station can now take around three hours.

She pointed to the rapid construction of new highways and said they have helped reduce travel times between cities. She noted that travelling from Delhi to a hill station can now take around three hours. Luxury hotels: Dominika was particularly complimentary about hotels in India, saying, "Most of the hotels have such a standard that you can feel like a king living in a palace."

Dominika was particularly complimentary about hotels in India, saying, "Most of the hotels have such a standard that you can feel like a king living in a palace." Beautiful nature: She also highlighted the country's varied landscapes, mentioning mountains, deserts and beaches among the places worth exploring.

She also highlighted the country's varied landscapes, mentioning mountains, deserts and beaches among the places worth exploring. Metro: On India's metro systems, she said she found them safe, modern and punctual, adding that they are "very convenient to travel to work and just to explore the cities."

On India's metro systems, she said she found them safe, modern and punctual, adding that they are "very convenient to travel to work and just to explore the cities." Stadiums: One of the things that surprised her was seeing a stadium with a view of the Himalayas. "Have you ever seen any stadium with the view of the Himalayas? I've seen it in India," she said.

She finished with a message for people consuming travel content online: "This country has lots of things to offer, don't just blindly follow the stereotypes."

Indian users respond to Dominika's take

The post drew a warm response from several of Dominika's Indian followers, many of whom appreciated her decision to focus on parts of the country that they felt are often overlooked online.

"Thank you for showing people that there is more to India than the usual viral images. This was genuinely refreshing to see," one user wrote.

Another commented, "It's nice to see someone who has spent years here talking about the good, the modern and the beautiful parts of the country too."

A third user said, "India has plenty of sides that don't make it into viral reels. Thank you for highlighting some of them."

Another commenter added, "So good to see people accepting appreciation for their country instead of immediately questioning it. Thank you for sharing this perspective."

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