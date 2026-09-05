Devotees touch little Radha's feet to seek blessings at temple, heartwarming video goes viral

A little girl dressed as Radha became the centre of attention during a temple visit after devotees spotted her in the traditional attire. As she walked through the temple, people smiled, greeted her and gathered around her, with some even touching her feet to seek blessings.

The adorable moment was captured by Instagram user Aastha Malik, who shared a video of her daughter dressed as the Hindu goddess Radha. The little girl continued making her way through the temple as devotees admired her appearance and showered her with affection.

Little Radha draws smiles at temple

The video shows

the child walking through the temple in her Radha-inspired outfit as people around her pause to look at her. Several devotees approached the girl and touched her feet, while others smiled at her and praised how adorable she looked.

As she continued through the temple, people greeted her and smiled at the sight of her. The mood remained cheerful, with many devotees appearing delighted by the unexpected moment.

For Malik, the reactions made the visit especially memorable. She said seeing people's faces light up with affection as they spotted her daughter dressed as Radha was a particularly special part of the moment.

"Every smile, every blessing and every 'Radhe Radhe' made this little moment so special," she wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Viewers notice devotees' gentle interactions with the child

The video also prompted viewers to look beyond the girl's cute outfit and notice how devotees interacted with her.

One commenter praised the young boys who touched her feet, saying their behaviour showed that they were being raised well.

Another viewer appreciated that people appeared to respect the child's boundaries, choosing to offer their hands rather than touching her face without permission.

For many others, the most heartwarming part was simply watching devotees stop and touch the little girl's feet as she made her way through the temple.

ALSO READ:

UP man celebrates pet buffalo Basanti's fourth birthday with cakes and balloons, video goes viral