'Do you believe in Karma?': Man loses Rs 2 lakh MacBook in rain, e-rickshaw driver returns it

A missing MacBook, a rain-soaked Bengaluru road and a stranger who refused to keep what he found - this story has left one man feeling a little more hopeful about people. Harshit Sureka, a man from Bihar, was returning home from the gym at around 10 pm when heavy rain had him rushing back. Somewhere along the way, the top box attached to his bike fell off without him noticing. Inside it was his MacBook, worth around Rs 2 lakh, along with a personal diary and other important belongings.

Sureka only realised something was wrong after reaching home and getting off his bike. He immediately headed back out into the rain and retraced his route, covering around 3-4 km while asking people if they had seen a box fall from a motorcycle.

He found the box, but not the person who had picked it up

Eventually, someone told Sureka that the box had fallen at a particular spot and that an e-rickshaw driver had picked it up. Sureka went to a police station to report the loss. Then he remembered something that turned out to be crucial: the box had stickers carrying his Instagram and YouTube handles.

He checked his Instagram message requests and found a message containing the e-rickshaw driver's phone number. When Sureka called, the driver confirmed that he had the box. Sureka then travelled another 4-5 km in the opposite direction to meet him. And there was his MacBook. The driver had kept the box safe, with the laptop, diary and other belongings still inside. After the worry of losing something worth around Rs 2 lakh, Sureka finally had everything back.

The driver refused to take any reward

As a sign of gratitude to the driver, Sureka wanted to give some money. But the driver did not want to take it.

It was more important for Sureka that the driver acted honestly and did not take anything for himself. He told this story on his Instagram account and asked people not to rush to draw conclusions about people.

"Yes, there are bad people," he said, while reflecting on how doing good can sometimes bring goodness back to you. He ended by thanking the driver from the bottom of his heart.

'The world is a very nice place'

The incident has since struck a chord with people online, with several users praising the e-rickshaw driver's honesty. Sureka must have learned something more important from the experience than the satisfaction of getting his MacBook back. He now understands that even in the rainy city of Bengaluru, even when losing an important item feels like the end of the world, the honesty of strangers can alter the whole story.

Sureka had only one message to convey – do not judge everybody based on a few individuals’ behaviour. Sometimes, a lost box can come back. And sometimes, along with it, so can a little faith in people.

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