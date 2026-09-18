Delhi man dresses as woman for 2-hour night ride, claims he was stared at, followed and approached

What can a couple of hours on Delhi's roads at night reveal about the way women experience the city? One content creator decided to find out by putting himself in that position. Dressed in a woman's outfit, with makeup and a dupatta covering his head and face, he took a scooty out into the city and filmed what happened.

The creator, who posted the experiment on Instagram through his account @bejaintle, recorded the reactions and interactions he encountered along the way. The video has since gone viral, clocking nearly 17 million views in just two days. What was intended as a social experiment, however, soon became an uncomfortable experience, with the creator saying he was stared at, approached and followed for around two hours.

Creator dresses as woman for Delhi night ride

The video begins with the creator saying, "I will show you how safe girls are in Delhi at night."

He said the attention began almost immediately after he left home. Even while waiting for his scooty to be refuelled at a petrol station, he claimed people around him were staring.

As he continued riding through the city, he described several other encounters. At one point, he said two men who had initially glanced at him later tried to approach him by following him. On another occasion, he claimed a man came up to him and started a conversation.

The creator continued recording as he moved around Delhi, documenting the different interactions he said he experienced during the ride.

Auto drivers allegedly follow creator

Things became more uncomfortable when the creator claimed two auto-rickshaw drivers began moving their vehicles in front of him. According to his account, one driver appeared to stop after realising that the creator's friends were filming the incident.

He alleged that another auto-rickshaw driver repeatedly drove towards him before eventually leaving the area. The creator also claimed that some cars followed him for part of the journey.

Creator reflects after two hours on Delhi roads

After spending around two hours on the road, the creator reflected on what had happened during the experiment.

"In the last two hours, it has become so disgusting for me," he said, adding, "Cycle, bike, auto, car. Everyone has tried to follow me."

He said the experience left him with a better understanding of how difficult it can be for women travelling alone at night.

Internet reacts to Delhi night experiment

The video has also opened up a wider conversation among viewers about women's experiences in public spaces, particularly after dark.

"Women don't need an experiment to know this. They live it every day," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "This is why so many women stay alert even when nothing seems to be happening."

A third user said, "Every woman who has travelled alone at night will understand what this video is trying to show."

"Men should experience this once before judging women for being cautious," another reaction read.

The comments have kept the focus on how women navigate public spaces and the sense of caution that can come with travelling alone at night.

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