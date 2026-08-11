Customer forgets iPhone 16 in Mumbai cab, Mumbai driver goes extra mile to return it

Mumbai:

A Mumbai cab driver has won praise for an honest gesture after returning an iPhone 16 that a customer had accidentally left behind in his vehicle. Instead of simply waiting for the phone's owner to get in touch, the driver made an effort to trace the passenger and personally returned the device.

The incident was documented by Mumbai driver Meer Shaikh in a video blog. He explained how he found the phone after completing a ride in BKC, eventually got a call from the customer and then drove to Malabar Hill to return it.

Driver finds an iPhone 16 left behind by customer

Shaikh said he was in BKC when he realised that a customer had left a phone in his vehicle. Initially, there had been no calls on the device, leaving him unsure about who the phone belonged to. He remembered that the passenger was a senior citizen but could not recall exactly which customer it was. He also explained that getting in touch with the passenger through the cab platform was not easy, so he decided to wait for the customer to call.

Eventually, the phone rang, and Shaikh was able to speak to its owner.

He drives to Malabar Hill to return the phone

Once Shaikh spoke to the customer, he learnt that the passenger was in Malabar Hill. He then decided to drive there and hand over the phone himself. His video shows him travelling across the Bandra-Worli Sea Link before reaching the customer's location. After meeting the passenger, Shaikh handed over the iPhone.

“Yeh rakhiye aap please” (Please take this), he says while returning the phone to the customer. The passenger thanked him for coming all the way back to return the device. Shaikh then continued his journey after making sure that the phone had safely reached its owner.

Customer gives him Rs 2,500 as a reward

The gesture ended with a surprise for Shaikh as the customer gave him Rs 2,500 for returning the phone. In his video, the driver said he had previously made a video about honesty and explained that this was another moment that reflected the importance of doing the right thing.

The interaction appeared to be a happy one for both sides, with the customer getting back his phone and Shaikh receiving appreciation for going the extra mile.

A small act of honesty goes viral

What makes the incident stand out is the effort Shaikh made to return the phone rather than treating it as simply another lost item. The driver had no immediate way of knowing which passenger had left the device behind. Yet, once he managed to establish contact, he made the journey to Malabar Hill to return it.

For the customer, losing an iPhone 16 could have turned into a stressful experience. Instead, the phone was returned safely, while the driver received Rs 2,500 as a gesture of appreciation.

The video offers a simple reminder that honesty can sometimes come with its own reward, but more importantly, it can make a difficult situation considerably easier for someone else.

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