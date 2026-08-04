Running a 102-degree fever, he lost his wallet; a stranger's kindness changed everything

New Delhi:

Sometimes, it's the smallest acts of kindness that leave the biggest impression. A stranger choosing honesty over convenience can turn an ordinary day into one you'll never forget. That's exactly what happened to a Hyderabad man, whose stressful day took an unexpectedly heartwarming turn after an auto driver went out of his way to return his lost wallet.

Instagram user Parv Sharma shared the experience in a video captioned, "The reason why I love Hyderabad so much," thanking the auto driver whose honesty left him deeply moved.

A visit to the doctor took an unexpected turn

Parv revealed that he had been running a high fever of 102 degrees and was too unwell to drive. He and his wife booked a Rapido auto to visit KIMS Hospital in Kondapur for a consultation. After seeing the doctor and collecting their medicines, they booked another auto and headed back home.

It wasn't until they reached home that Parv realised his wallet was missing.

One phone call changed everything

Already exhausted from the fever and body aches, Parv immediately called the Rapido driver, hoping the wallet had been left behind in the auto. To his relief, the driver answered the call and calmly reassured him. "Bhaiya, aapka wallet auto mein hi pada hai. Mil gaya hai. Maine apne paas rakh liya hai. Don't worry, main 1–1.5 ghante mein aake aapko aapka wallet de jaunga," (Brother, your wallet was lying in the auto. I found it and have kept it safely with me. Don't worry, I'll come and return it to you within the next one to one-and-a-half hours.) Parv said those few words instantly eased his anxiety.

A thoughtful gesture that meant even more

What touched him even more was what happened next. Since the driver was still completing his shift, he shared his live location with Parv so he could track where he was and not worry about whether the wallet would be returned.

In the video, Parv says that losing his wallet while already battling a high fever would have only added to the stress. "Imaandari jab mere ko dikhti hai na bhai, I will make sure that I reward that person," (Whenever I come across honesty like this, I make sure I reward that person.) He also urged Rapido to recognise and reward the driver for his honesty.

Parv added that he had called the driver nearly 10 times in panic, yet the driver patiently answered every call and never once ignored him.

A happy ending that won over the internet

Towards the end of the video, the driver arrives at Parv's home and hands over the wallet safely. When Parv asks his name, the driver introduces himself as Naresh. Before ending the video, Parv thanks him warmly, saying, "Thank you, Naresh ji," while once again appealing to Rapido to appreciate his honesty.

The story also caught Rapido's attention. Responding in the comments section, the company thanked Parv for sharing the experience and said it appreciated captains who go the extra mile for customers. It also assured him that the appreciation would be passed on to Naresh.

The comments section quickly filled with messages celebrating both the driver and the city's spirit. "Welcome to Hyderabad," one user wrote. "Best place to live. Best people to live with," commented another. A third user said, "Honesty is one of the rarest and most valuable qualities." Another simply wrote, "So sweet of Rapido bhaiya."

In a world where negative headlines often dominate, Naresh's simple act of honesty reminded thousands online that kindness still exists. For Parv, recovering a wallet was a relief, but discovering the goodness of a stranger became the real takeaway.

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