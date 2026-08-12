Two dead, several trapped after landslide buries houses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, rescue ops underway

Mumbai:

At least two people were killed after a landslide occurred in the Ashok Nagar area along the Ghatkopar-Kurla Road in Mumbai early Wednesday morning, with several others feared trapped under debris. The incident took place at around 3:48 am at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical, under the jurisdiction of Ghatkopar police.

According to the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), two bodies have been recovered so far and sent to the nearest hospital. Rescue operations are currently underway, with authorities working to locate and evacuate people who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

Initial estimates regarding the number of people trapped have varied. While some officials said around three to four people were suspected to be trapped, the BMC later stated that six to eight people were likely to be trapped.

Police officials also put the number at around four to five people. Authorities are continuing the rescue operation and are expected to provide further details once the operation progresses.

Multi-agency rescue ops on

A BMC official said teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), police, 108 ambulance services, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and ward staff have been deployed at the spot. Rescue personnel are working to clear the debris and search for any survivors. The authorities are also assessing the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents in the affected area.

Two people who were trapped after their homes were buried in the landslide were reportedly rescued and brought out safely. The two injured persons have been identified as 18-year-old Sohel Ansari and 14-year-old Mohamad Ansari. Both sustained minor injuries to their legs and were able to describe the conditions inside the affected area following the landslide.

DCP Ganesh Shinde said the landslide occurred in the Ashok Nagar area due to the heavy rain. He said two bodies had been recovered and confirmed that a large-scale rescue operation was underway. Police personnel, along with officials from the BMC, NDRF and other agencies, have been deployed at the site to assist with the operation.

Houses were served notice earlier

Designated Officer Gajanan Jaitapkar said notices had previously been served to several houses in the area ahead of the monsoon. He said authorities are currently assessing the situation and deciding on the future course of action. Residents from affected areas may be shifted to safer locations if required, he added.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the vulnerability of houses and settlements located in areas prone to landslides, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. Authorities are continuing their search and rescue efforts, while further details about the number of people affected and the circumstances surrounding the landslide are awaited.

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