Indian traveller asks Japan store to reheat food, owner calls police after learning his nationality

New Delhi:

What started as a routine stop at a convenience store in Japan turned into an uncomfortable experience for an Indian traveller after he asked staff to reheat food he had purchased. The situation reportedly escalated when the store owner asked about his nationality and called the police after he said he was from India.

The incident was shared on Instagram by travel content creator Anant M, who was spending the final day of his trip in Shizuoka, Japan. According to his account, he had bought dinner from a 7-Eleven store and asked a staff member to reheat it after the food became cold while he was walking.

What happened at the 7-Eleven store?

Anant said the staff member, who was from Nepal, agreed to help and started reheating the food. While this was happening, a woman whom he identified as the store owner approached him and asked what he was doing. He explained that he had asked the staff member to reheat his food and that they had agreed to do so.

The situation reportedly changed when the woman asked Anant where he was from and became aggressive. "I said, 'I'm from India,' and then she called the police," Anant said in the video.

Japanese police arrived at the store within minutes, according to the creator. He said he had been recording the interaction and asked the officers to watch the footage before reaching a conclusion.

The officers reviewed the video and determined that Anant had not done anything wrong. He further claimed that the police apologised to him and reprimanded the store owner over the incident.

Anant also praised the Nepali employee, who he said tried to support his side of the story during the confrontation. According to the creator, the employee came under pressure for refusing to support the claims made against him and may have risked losing his job.

At the end of the clip, Anant expressed his gratitude towards the Japanese police. "These people are really very nice. Thank you very much."

How the internet reacted to the clip

The video has since sparked discussion online about how Indian visitors are treated in Japan. Some users praised the police and the Nepali employee, while others said travellers should remain cautious about such uncomfortable situations.

"Massive respect to the Nepali employee for standing by him when things got difficult," one user wrote.

Another commenter, who said they had lived in Japan for seven years and were Nepali, claimed they had personally witnessed prejudice towards brown people, particularly Indians. They added that while some tourists may behave badly, judging more than a billion people based on the actions of a few is prejudice rather than culture.

"Living in Japan for years has shown me that prejudice against brown people, especially Indians, does exist. A few badly behaved tourists should not become a reason to judge an entire population," the user commented.

Someone else took an even stronger view of the incident, writing, "Japan has to be one of the most prejudiced countries in the world."

Another person said the situation was less about the country itself and more about individual behaviour, suggesting that responding to people in the same way they behave can help avoid such problems.

"Treat people with the same respect they show you, and things usually work out. Incidents like this can happen anywhere and should not automatically be blamed on an entire country," the commenter said.

Meanwhile, another user questioned whether the incident necessarily had anything to do with racism and pointed to Japan's strict food safety rules.

"Not every uncomfortable experience is about racism. If you are travelling in Japan, it is also important to understand and follow the country's strict food safety regulations," the person remarked.

ALSO READ:

'Say sorry for abusing India': Indian woman forces Bangladeshi waiter to apologise for anti-India remarks