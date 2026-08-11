Senorita becomes 'Babita' as singer gives Bollywood hit a Haryanvi twist, fans call it 'better than original'

New Delhi:

What if Senorita, one of the most recognisable songs from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, had been made for Haryana instead? One singer has answered that question with a playful Haryanvi rendition that swaps the song's Spanish flavour for a desi accent, local words and plenty of humour.

The singer shared the performance on his Instagram account, Bodh Music, with the caption, "What if Senorita was from Haryana?" And the biggest change becomes obvious almost immediately. In this version, "Senorita" turns into "Babita".

Haryanvi version of Senorita goes viral

The singer can be seen sitting at a cafe with a guitar, singing the familiar melody in a Haryanvi accent. The tune remains recognisable, but the delivery gives the 2011 song a completely different personality.

Check it out here:

The playful take quickly caught viewers' attention, with some even saying they liked this version more than the original. Comments ranged from people joking that they had forgotten the original lyrics to others simply praising the rendition.

One person wrote, "Somehow this is better than the original."

Another joked, "Bro, I literally forgot the lyrics of the original one."

"Better than the original imho," another viewer commented.

Someone else kept it short and wrote, "loved it."

The "Babita" twist also inspired one viewer to write, "Babita is lucky to have you!"

Another commented, "Ye chhora Haryana ka!"

Praising the musical side of the performance, a viewer wrote, "Good voice and deep feeling for rhythm and melody. Keep it up!"

Senorita featured in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Senorita featured in Zoya Akhtar's 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the song was picturised on Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Spanish singer Maria del Mar Fernandez, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Watch the video of Senorita here:

The Haryanvi rendition gives the much-loved song a distinctly desi spin, keeping its familiar melody while replacing its Spanish flavour with a Haryanvi take. And, of course, "Senorita" becomes "Babita" along the way.

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