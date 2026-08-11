'WFH affected my social life': Woman explains how WFH changed her life in viral video

New Delhi:

Working from home has become a preferred option for many professionals because of its flexibility and convenience. However, a woman’s recent take on how remote working can affect social life has sparked a debate online, with users sharing both agreement and disagreement with her views.

The video was shared by Tanya Singhal on Instagram. In the clip, Tanya spoke about her experience of working from home for the last one-and-a-half years and said she genuinely feels that it has affected her social life.

Tanya says WFH takes away spontaneous interactions

Tanya began by acknowledging the commonly discussed benefits of working from home, including having no commute, being able to work from different locations, flexible timings and having more time for yourself. However, she argued that there are also things people “quietly lose” while working remotely. She explained that she does not live in her hometown and that her college friends are scattered across different cities. According to her, this meant that work was one of the main places where she could have naturally built a social circle in her current city.

She said the first thing people lose is human interaction. In an office, conversations can happen naturally. Someone walks past your desk, colleagues grab coffee together, or people end up having lunch together. According to her, these interactions do not require people to deliberately make plans. But when work moves home, she said, a person can spend an entire day without having a single unplanned interaction.

She also pointed out that workplaces can be an important setting for making adult friendships. After school and college, work is one of the few places where people are consistently surrounded by new people.

She ended the video by telling people who work from home and feel that their social life has suffered that they are “not alone” and that the feeling is “not in your head.”

Internet debates the pros and cons of WFH

The video sparked a mixed response in the comments section, with some users agreeing with Tanya while others argued that a healthy social life can still be maintained while working from home.

One user agreed with her but said the concerns she raised were not as significant as the benefits of working from home. They added that people can maintain their social life alongside remote work by following a daily routine and maintaining discipline.

Another user simply wrote, “Straight up facts.” (sic) Another user agreed with Tanya, writing, “So true. Working from home since the past 6 years.” (sic)

One comment took a more humorous approach, saying, “In today’s era only AI feels like the closest approachable friend.” (sic)

However, another user said they both agreed and disagreed with Tanya, pointing out that one of the benefits of WFH is being able to build your own routine. They suggested joining a fitness or sports club, staying active, meeting new people and taking care of physical health, which they said can also support mental well-being.

The discussion ultimately highlighted the different ways people experience remote work, with some valuing its flexibility while others miss the everyday human interactions that naturally come with an office environment.

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