Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 100 crore in India on first Monday; check Day 4 box office numbers

Mirzapur: The Movie, backed by Excel Entertainment, continued its strong run at the box office on Day 4, although the film saw a drop in collections on its first Monday. The film is a film adapation of the hit Prime Video series of the same name, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. Ravi Kishan is the latest addition to the cast.

Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 16 crore on Monday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 109.75 crore so far, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded 10,570 shows on Day 4 with an overall occupancy of 38.8%. On Day 4, the Hindi version of Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 15.90 crore from 10,428 shows, with an occupancy of 39.0%. The Telugu version added Rs 0.10 crore from 142 shows, recording an occupancy of 21.0%.

The film had opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1 before growing to Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday. The Monday collection of Rs 16 crore marks a 55.6% drop from its Sunday earnings. Despite the decline, Mirzapur The Movie, led by Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India within four days.

According to the box office figures, Mirzapur The Movie has collected Rs 131.55 crore gross in India, while its net collection stands at Rs 109.75 crore. The film has also earned Rs 22.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 154.05 crore after four days.

All about the cast of Mirzapur: The Movie

The film further expands its ensemble cast with Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan. The actors come together to portray an untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner, while Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also read:

Mirzapur: The Movie leaves Akshay Kumar's Gold, SRK's Raees, Don 2 behind with major box office record