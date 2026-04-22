Work from home vs office: Which is worse for your body?

New Delhi:

The conversation around work has mostly been about productivity, flexibility, and convenience. But there’s another question people rarely ask: what is your work setup actually doing to your body? The answer isn’t as simple as choosing one over the other. Both working from home and office life come with their own physical consequences. And neither is as harmless as it seems.

“Your body responds to patterns, not locations. Whether you’re at home or in an office, prolonged stress and poor physical habits will eventually show up,” says Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, and founder and director of Gateway of Healing.

The work-from-home problem: Comfort that quietly hurts

Working from home sounds ideal until you look at how most people actually do it. Dining tables turn into desks. Sofas become workstations. Laptops sit too low, chairs offer little support, and posture takes a back seat.

Over time, this adds up. Poor ergonomics can lead to neck strain, back pain, and wrist issues. But there’s another layer to it that often goes unnoticed, reduced movement. At home, your day can shrink to a few steps between your bed, desk, and kitchen.

“What looks like convenience can slowly turn into physical stagnation. The lack of natural movement throughout the day impacts both physical and mental health,” Dr Tugnait explains.

The office problem: Stress you don’t always see

Offices, on the other hand, come with a different kind of strain. The biggest one? Commuting. In many Indian cities, daily travel can add two to three hours of sitting, noise, and stress before the workday even begins. It’s exhausting in ways that don’t always feel obvious. Long commutes are linked to higher cortisol levels, the body’s primary stress hormone. Over time, elevated cortisol can affect sleep, immunity, and even weight.

“Chronic stress, even if it feels normal, can have a cumulative impact on the body. It affects everything from energy levels to emotional regulation,” says Dr Tugnait. Beyond that, office environments bring their own challenges, long hours of sitting, screen exposure, and the subtle pressure to always be “on”.

The truth: Your body doesn’t care where you work

Here’s where it gets real. Your body doesn’t distinguish between a bad chair at home and a bad chair at work. It doesn’t care whether your stress comes from deadlines or traffic. It only responds to what you repeatedly do.

“The issue is not the location, but the lack of balance. When rest, movement, and mental recovery are missing, the body begins to show signs of strain,” Dr Tugnait adds.

What actually makes the difference

Instead of choosing sides, it’s more useful to look at what you can control. At home, that might mean setting up a proper workspace and building movement into your day. Small shifts matter more than big changes. The real question isn’t whether working from home is better than office life. It’s whether you’re paying attention to what your routine is doing to your body.

Because the work location may be a policy decision. But how your body feels at the end of the day, that part is entirely personal.

Also read: Your daily habits are quietly affecting your brain, here’s how

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet