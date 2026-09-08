Minister performs CPR as IAS officer's PS collapses in Telangana Assembly, dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad:

A shocking incident was reported from the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday after the personal secretary (PS) of IAS officer Naveen Mittal suddenly collapsed inside the Assembly premises. Raju, who was serving as the personal secretary to Naveen Mittal, Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department, suddenly fell unconscious. Minister Vakiti Srihari, who was present at the spot, immediately stepped in and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to save his life. Despite the minister's efforts, Raju's condition did not improve. He was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, where doctors later declared him dead.

Raju was working as the personal secretary of IAS officer Naveen Mittal, who serves as the Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department. The sudden collapse reportedly occurred due to a cardiac arrest. The incident has left officials and people present in the Assembly premises shocked. Further details regarding Raju's identity, medical history and the circumstances surrounding his sudden cardiac arrest are awaited.

What is cardiac arrest?

It is to be noted here that cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively, causing the person to lose consciousness and stop breathing normally. It is a medical emergency in which immediate CPR and access to emergency medical care can be critical.

BRS leader KTR detained amid political tensions

Meanwhile, political tensions also escalated in Telangana following an alleged objectionable remark concerning the Telangana Assembly Speaker. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy described the development as a "black day" for Telangana. Amid the political uproar, police arrested two BRS MLCs as protests by BRS leaders intensified.

Amid the continuing protests, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, was also detained by the police. KTR alleged that the Telangana Police were helping Congress workers and leaders reach the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR.

He claimed that while Congress workers and leaders were being allowed to move towards KCR's residence, BRS leaders and workers were being stopped by the police. "The police are helping those Congress goons and troublemakers who were driven out of the city; they are being taken to KCR's residence," KTR alleged.

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