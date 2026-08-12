Indian Railways loco pilot sees dirty Tricolour on engine, his next move becomes a patriotic moment

New Delhi:

A video showing a loco pilot carefully cleaning the national flag on the front of his engine has gone viral on social media. The simple moment, captured while the train was standing at a railway station, has been widely viewed as a quiet yet meaningful display of patriotism.

The loco pilot reportedly noticed that the Tricolour on the engine had become dirty. Rather than ignoring it, he stopped to clean the flag carefully and respectfully. The gesture may have taken only a few moments, but it showed the importance he placed on keeping the national flag clean and treating it with dignity.

Video shows loco pilot's simple gesture

The video was shared by Ananth Rupanagudi on his X account on Wednesday. Rupanagudi is the Chief Project Manager at Indian Railways.

In the clip, the loco pilot can be seen standing beside the front of the locomotive and cleaning the area around the Tricolour. The moment has caught attention online, particularly because the act went beyond his regular duties and focused on showing respect for the national flag.

Sharing the video, Rupanagudi wrote, "Yes, there may be dirt on the locomotive but the flag should be clean. Small gesture, big message! #HarGharTiranga #IndianRailways"

The video has since been shared as an example of how small, thoughtful actions can carry a larger message of patriotism and respect for the Tricolour.

Watch it here:

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day

The gesture comes in the run-up to India's 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted a video on Instagram, urging Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which translates to 'the Tricolour at every house'.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party group also waved the national flag at its weekly meeting. The meeting was held at the Parliament House complex on Tuesday, as Parliament was in session.

The loco pilot's gesture has added another simple moment of respect for the Tricolour to the Independence Day build-up. It also serves as a reminder that patriotism can sometimes be expressed through small actions.

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