Assam elephant's ordeal ends, giant tyre removed from its neck within hours of viral video

An elephant in Assam's Numaligarh was left in a dangerous situation after a huge tractor tyre became stuck around its neck. Multiple videos showing the animal moving around with the tyre had been doing the rounds on social media, prompting concern among viewers over its safety.

The situation was addressed within hours. The forest department, working together with the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), removed the tyre from the elephant's neck, allowing it to move freely and rejoin its herd. The quick response has since been widely praised online.

Tyre removed from elephant's neck

Sharing an update on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Whether human or animal, no one in Assam will remain in distress."

He added, "In Numaligarh, a tyre was stuck around an elephant's neck, which posed a massive threat to its life."

"We took immediate action and removed the tyre from its neck, saving its life and allowing it to rejoin its herd," he wrote.

The elephant had been seen in multiple videos with the large tractor tyre lodged around its neck. The clips quickly spread online, with people expressing concern about the animal's condition.

Watch videos here:

The latest video showed that the tyre had been successfully removed.

Watch the rescue video here:

The rescue was carried out by the forest department in coordination with the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC).

Forest department and CWRC praised for quick rescue

The fact that action was taken within hours of the videos going viral prompted a wave of positive reactions online. Many users praised both the forest department and CWRC for responding quickly and ensuring the elephant was freed from the tyre.

"Thank you for acting so quickly and saving this beautiful animal," wrote one user.

"Credit to the forest department and CWRC for responding so fast. This is exactly how wildlife rescue should be handled," wrote another.

"Seeing the tyre finally removed is such a relief. Well done to everyone involved," another user wrote.

One more person said, "This is what prompt action looks like. The elephant can now walk freely and safely."

"This is a wonderful example of humans stepping in to protect wildlife when it needs help," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "Huge respect to the forest team and CWRC. They saw the danger and acted before it was too late."

For many viewers, the most reassuring part of the update was seeing the elephant free of the tyre and able to return to its herd.

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