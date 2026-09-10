Underprivileged girl dances and plays with puppy by roadside, internet calls them '2 pure souls'

A reel showing an underprivileged young girl playing affectionately with a puppy by the roadside has been winning hearts on Instagram. In the video, the girl first dances in front of the puppy, who is sitting in a makeshift swing made from a piece of cloth.

The interaction then becomes even more affectionate. The girl gently holds the puppy's mouth, continues playing with it and, at one point, lifts the little dog into her arms. The simple roadside setting and the girl's visible affection for the puppy have drawn a wave of emotional reactions from viewers.

Girl and puppy's playful bond steals the show

The video was shared on Instagram by user by_shambhavi and shows the girl completely at ease with the puppy. She dances in front of the dog as it sits in the cloth swing, then reaches out to play with it.

At one point, she gently holds the puppy's mouth, seemingly showing affection, before taking it into her arms. The puppy appears comfortable throughout the interaction, making the scene feel spontaneous and tender.

Text appearing on the video reads, "maybe happiness was never about how much money you have".

Users react to the girl's bond with the puppy

Many viewers focused on the affection between the underprivileged girl and the puppy, describing the pair as two "pure souls" and saying the moment showed a different idea of happiness.

Some comments included:

"Better than people living in 'society'"

"What a pretty pup and what a pretty Girl!"

"Real meaning of rich and happy people"

"2 pure souls in one frame"

Another viewer wrote, "True humanity is found in hearts that choose compassion, souls that spread love that see everyone as equal."

Some commenters also focused on the relationship between dogs and people, with one writing, "These people are the happiest & you will always find dogs with them which shows that dogs love you for what you are & not for what you have."

But one commenter offered a different perspective, specifically questioning the idea that the girl's visible happiness in the reel should be used to suggest that money or material comfort are unimportant.

"It's easy to say this from a place of privilege. A moment of joy does not equate to happiness. Happiness in your life comes from your quality of life, financial stability (safety) and good interpersonal relationships (community)" they wrote.

The comment points to the distinction between a touching moment of joy and a person's overall quality of life, particularly when the subject of the video is clearly living with fewer financial resources. For now, the reel continues to draw attention for the simple bond it captures between the girl and the puppy.

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