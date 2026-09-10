What is the viral ChatGPT '80s photo trend on Instagram? How different is it from Ghibli and Nano Banana trend

Is your Instagram feed also flooded with 80s-inspired looks? Instagram is seeing yet another era of AI-driven nostalgia, with users recreating recent photos to look as if they were taken in the 1980s. This trend, which has been termed the "ChatGPT '80s photo trend," is giving a vintage touch to their selfies and portraits through period-specific styling.

Unlike a simple vintage filter, the trend uses AI to reimagine the entire photograph. Users can upload a picture to ChatGPT and ask it to retain their recognisable facial features while changing their clothes, hairstyle, accessories, surroundings and overall visual aesthetic to match the 1980s. The resulting images can resemble old family-album photographs, Bollywood studio portraits or vintage magazine shoots.

What is the ChatGPT '80s photo trend?

The trend essentially asks the AI to imagine how a photo would look if it were taken in the 80s. This trend is appealing because it allows one to recreate the aesthetic language of that period rather than apply a faded filter to a photo taken now.

This trend typically creates photos with large hair, colourful Indian clothes, jewellery, high-waisted pants, retro shirts, studio lights, soft focus, and grain of analogue films. According to the prompt, a user can generate an old family photo, an Indian wedding photo, a Bollywood-style photo, or even a street photo from the past.

This trend has become popular among social media users via Instagram Stories, Instagram Add Yours, Instagram Reels, and Instagram posts. Several celebrities and public figures have also joined the trend.

How to create an '80s photo using ChatGPT

Creating the image is relatively simple. Open ChatGPT and upload a clear photograph in which your face is visible. Then describe the kind of 1980s look you want. Users can specifically mention the clothes, hairstyle, background, lighting and photographic texture they want the AI to recreate.

You can try a prompt like: "Reimagine this image as a realistic portrait from an Indian film of the 1980s. Keep my recognisable facial features, natural skin tone and expression. Add period-appropriate voluminous hair, colourful Indian clothing, statement jewellery, warm studio lighting, subtle analogue film grain and slightly faded colours. Make it look like a genuine photograph taken in India in the 1980s, rather than a modern photograph with a vintage filter."

How is it different from the Ghibli and Nano Banana trends?

ChatGPT's 80s trend is yet another way in which AI image generation has become an important part of social media culture, although its objective in terms of visuals is different from those of previous viral trends.

The Studio Ghibli trend was characterised by creating visuals from photos that had the appearance of being animated like Studio Ghibli movies. The Nano Banana wave, meanwhile, became popular for creating stylised AI transformations and figurine-like versions of people and objects.

The '80s trend is built around nostalgia and photographic realism. Instead of turning a person into an animated character or a miniature figure, it attempts to make a modern photograph look as if it genuinely belongs to another era. The focus is therefore on recreating period fashion, hairstyles, settings, lighting and analogue photography.

Why is the trend going viral?

Part of the appeal comes from the ability to see a familiar face in a completely different era. For many users, the images evoke old family albums, classic Indian cinema and the distinctive fashion associated with the 1980s.

The trend also shows how quickly AI image-generation tools can move beyond basic filters. With a detailed prompt, users can now change the visual context of a photograph while retaining elements that make the person recognisable.

As more people share their AI-generated throwback portraits on Instagram, the trend is giving users another way to experiment with their digital identity - this time by imagining themselves in a decade they may never have experienced.

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