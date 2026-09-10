ChatGPT '80s photo trend goes viral; 7 retro looks you can try with your own picture

The internet is having another major AI moment, and this time, it is travelling back to the 1980s. The ChatGPT '80s photo trend is going viral on Instagram and X as users transform their regular pictures into retro portraits inspired by the fashion, hairstyles and photography that defined the decade.

From dramatic Bollywood-style portraits to classic family-album pictures, the trend lets users experiment with different versions of their own appearance. All you need is a suitable photograph and a detailed prompt describing the kind of '80s look you want.

Unlike simply applying a vintage filter, AI can reimagine elements such as your outfit, hairstyle, background, lighting and overall photographic style while keeping the person recognisable. So, if you want to join the latest Instagram trend, here are seven retro looks you can try with your own picture.

7 ChatGPT '80s photo looks you need to try with your own picture

1. Classic Bollywood heroine look

Give your photograph a glamorous Bollywood makeover inspired by the leading ladies of the 1980s. Think voluminous hair, statement earrings, traditional outfits, dramatic eyes and warm studio lighting.

Try this prompt:

"Transform my photo into a glamorous 1980s Bollywood portrait. Keep my facial features recognisable and natural. Add voluminous retro hair, bold traditional jewellery, an elegant colourful outfit, dramatic studio lighting and subtle analogue film grain."

2. Old-school family album portrait

Want your AI image to look like it was pulled straight out of your grandparents' photo album? Ask ChatGPT for a simple, nostalgic family portrait with slightly faded colours and the texture of an old photograph.

Try this prompt:

"Turn this picture into a realistic 1980s Indian family album photograph. Keep my face and expression natural. Add vintage clothing, a simple indoor background, soft lighting, slightly faded colours and authentic analogue film grain."

3. Retro college student look

Take your picture back to the college days of the '80s with a more casual outfit. Think retro shirts, high-waisted trousers, simple accessories and a classic campus setting.

Try this prompt:

"Reimagine me as an Indian college student in the 1980s. Keep my facial features recognisable. Add period-appropriate clothing, retro hairstyle, a vintage college background, natural daylight and the texture of an old film photograph."

4. Vintage studio portrait

The classic studio photograph is another look that works particularly well with the trend. A simple backdrop, carefully styled hair and soft lighting can instantly give your image an old-school feel.

Try this prompt:

"Create a realistic 1980s studio portrait from my photograph. Preserve my recognisable facial features and natural expression. Use a simple vintage studio backdrop, period-appropriate hairstyle and clothing, soft professional lighting and authentic analogue photography grain."

5. '80s wedding portrait

You can also recreate the look of an old Indian wedding photograph. Add traditional clothes, jewellery, flowers and the slightly warm, grainy appearance associated with photographs from the era.

Try this prompt:

"Transform this photograph into an authentic 1980s Indian wedding portrait. Keep my face recognisable. Add traditional wedding clothing, period-appropriate jewellery and flowers, warm indoor lighting, a classic wedding backdrop and subtle vintage film grain."

6. Retro street-style look

For something less posed, ask ChatGPT to place you in an '80s Indian street setting. This can create a more candid-looking image with vintage clothing, old storefronts and an analogue camera aesthetic.

Try this prompt:

"Reimagine my photo as a candid street photograph from India in the 1980s. Keep my facial features and natural appearance. Add authentic 1980s clothing, an Indian street background, natural lighting, muted colours and realistic analogue film texture."

7. Classic magazine cover portrait

For a more glamorous finish, try an editorial-inspired portrait. Ask for bold styling, polished hair, dramatic lighting and the appearance of a vintage fashion photograph.

Try this prompt:

"Turn my photo into a sophisticated 1980s Indian fashion editorial portrait. Keep my facial features recognisable. Add bold retro styling, voluminous hair, statement accessories, dramatic studio lighting and authentic vintage film grain. Make it look like a professional photograph from the 1980s."

How to make your AI photo look more authentic

The key to getting a convincing result is specificity. Instead of simply asking ChatGPT to "make this photo look old", mention the decade, clothing, hairstyle, setting, lighting and type of photography you want.

You can also ask for small changes after the first image is generated. For example, you can request a different hairstyle, change the outfit, make the background more Indian or reduce the modern-looking elements.

The trend is ultimately about experimenting with nostalgia. Whether you want to see yourself as an '80s Bollywood star, a college student or simply recreate the kind of photographs found in an old family album, a detailed prompt can give your modern picture a completely different personality.

Also read:

Want an 80s-style photo? Here’s the ChatGPT AI prompt to turn your picture retro