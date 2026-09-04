Truck gets stuck between barriers at railway crossing in Poland, moments later disaster strikes

A passenger train crashed into the trailer of a truck at a railway crossing in Poland after the vehicle stopped on the tracks as the crossing barriers came down. CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the truck entering the crossing before the barriers lowered, leaving the trailer in the path of the approaching train.

The collision involved a PKP Intercity passenger train travelling on the Gdynia-Zielona Góra route. The impact sent debris flying, while the truck driver escaped unharmed. The train driver was taken to hospital following the crash, while passengers on board were not injured.

Truck gets trapped as railway barriers come down

The surveillance footage shows the truck entering the crossing before the barriers are lowered. Moments later, the vehicle remains on the tracks as the train approaches.

According to the information shared about the incident, witnesses at the scene tried to signal to the truck driver to break through the barrier and leave the crossing. The driver did not do so, and the train subsequently struck the trailer.

The footage captures the force of the collision as the PKP Intercity train crashes into the trailer, sending parts of the vehicle and other debris across the crossing.

Train driver taken to hospital after collision

The truck driver and passengers travelling on the train were unharmed in the incident. The train driver, however, was taken to hospital after the collision.

The incident has also highlighted the danger of remaining on railway tracks after becoming trapped between crossing barriers. Drivers who find themselves in such a situation are advised to immediately clear the crossing rather than wait for an approaching train.

The guidance issued following the incident is clear: if you become trapped between the barriers and a train is approaching, break through the barrier and leave the crossing immediately.

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