'This is not what India actually looks like': American woman slams viral AI video portraying India as 'filthy'

A video showing an Indian man rolling rotis on his large, bare stomach has gone viral online, attracting millions of views for its bizarre and unhygienic portrayal. But an American woman has now called out the clip as fake, pointing out that it was created using AI and arguing that such content can give people an unfair and distorted impression of India.

Kristen Fischer shared a reaction video on Instagram in which she addressed the clip, which showed the man preparing rotis on his exposed stomach while standing around rubbish and wiping sweat from his forehead. She noted that the original video had received around 28 million views, meaning millions of people may have seen the exaggerated depiction of the country.

American woman questions AI portrayal of India

Fischer strongly criticised the video and the way such content can shape perceptions among people who have never experienced India themselves.

"You want to know why the world thinks that India is the filthiest, dirtiest, grossest place? It's because there's stuff like this all over the Internet," she said in the clip. "People are trying to make India look worse than it actually is. Nobody is out there rolling out rotis on their big fat stomach like this and the worst part is this video is an AI generated video, which means somebody went out of their way to make this video specifically to make India look bad."

She also stressed that the problem goes beyond one video, saying viral posts like this can contribute to a broader and misleading picture of the country.

"India is not this gross and this dirty, but this is the news. This is the media that people are being fed about India. And so no wonder everybody thinks that India is like the worst place on earth to live, because this is the kind of stuff they're seeing."

Fischer ended her message by emphasising her own view of the country, saying, "India is actually a wonderful place to live with lots of great people, and this is not what India actually looks like."

Social media users support her response

Fischer's video also drew a strong response from viewers, with several users thanking her for challenging what they saw as a false portrayal of India.

One person praised her for speaking openly about the issue and said her message deserved to reach a much wider international audience.

"Thank you for having the courage to call this out and tell people around the world what is really going on. Your message means a lot."

Another user appreciated her attempt to present a more realistic picture of India, writing, "It's wonderful to see you showing people the India that so many of us actually know and love."

An NRI living in the US also thanked Fischer for speaking up, saying the message carried particular weight because it was coming from an American.

"Hi sister, thank you so much for doing this. I am from India and have lived in the US, and seeing fake videos like this genuinely hurts. Your words have a lot of impact because they are coming from someone there, and I truly appreciate you being honest about it."

Another commenter condemned the use of AI to create the clip and thanked Fischer for exposing it.

"Whoever made this with AI clearly wanted to spread something disgusting and misleading. Thank you, Kristen, for recognising it and speaking out."

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