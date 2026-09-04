Bengaluru man finds smoked beedi in Zomato pav bhaji order, reveals what company offered him

A Bengaluru man got a rather unexpected addition to his pav bhaji order after finding a beedi tucked among the chopped onions served alongside the food. What was supposed to be a routine meal turned into an unusual food delivery experience, which he then shared online and tagged Zomato.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Priyam Tahabilder, who said the beedi had already been smoked. The discovery prompted reactions ranging from jokes about the bizarre "extra" to concerns over food hygiene, while Zomato responded by asking for the order details so it could look into the matter.

Smoked beedi found in pav bhaji onion packet

Tahabilder shared a picture of the beedi lying among the chopped onions that accompanied his pav bhaji order.

"Ordered pav bhaji from Zomato and got a beedi for free. It was fully smoked though. Not the kind of freebie I'd have wanted honestly," he wrote.

The unexpected object raised obvious concerns about the way the food had been handled and packed. Tahabilder also tagged Zomato in his post, bringing the incident to the platform's attention.

Zomato responded in the comments, asking him to share his order details for further investigation.

"Hi Priyam, please DM us your order ID so we can look into this," Zomato wrote.

Tahabilder later posted an update saying that the company had offered him a Rs 100 coupon for a future order.

"Update: Zomato offered a Rs 100 coupon for my next order," he wrote.

Take a look:

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)The LinkedIn post

Social media reacts to unusual food order

The post quickly drew a mix of humour, speculation and more serious comments about food safety.

One person joked, "Looks like the restaurant already knew about your smoking preferences."

Another quipped, "They really added a smoky twist to your order."

Some users took a more straightforward approach and questioned the idea of ordering out altogether after seeing the incident.

"After seeing things like this, home-cooked food starts looking like the safest and most peaceful option," one commenter wrote.

Another user pointed out that the packing process would generally be handled by the restaurant rather than the delivery platform.

"Zomato is only handling the delivery here. The food is packed by the restaurant, so the restaurant would be responsible for something getting into the parcel," the commenter said.

One person tried to imagine how the beedi may have ended up among the onions, writing, "Perhaps someone was smoking while packing the order and accidentally put the beedi in with the food instead of getting rid of it."

Another took the joke further, calling it a "seasonal offer" and adding, "Looks like you got the special seasonal deal. Congratulations."

One particularly amused user said, "For a second I thought that was some personalised note included with the order. Realising it was a beedi made it a completely different kind of surprise, and a very unhygienic one."

The unusual discovery has since become the talking point of Tahabilder's post, with users divided between making light of the situation and questioning how such an item ended up alongside ready-to-eat food.

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